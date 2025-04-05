Fiona Green Announces Candidacy For Mayor: Whangarei Deserves Better, And I'll Deliver It

Promises Fiscal Responsibility, Community Empowerment, Councillor rebranding and a Fresh Start for Whangarei

Fiona Green, a dedicated community advocate with a passion for Whangarei’s future, today announced her candidacy for Mayor in the upcoming 2025 local body elections. Building on her experience from the 2022 Mayoral race and a commitment to continuous learning, Green promises a focus on affordability, essential services, and transparent governance.

“Are you tired of high rates without seeing the services you deserve?” Green asks. “In 2025, it’s time for a change. I’m running for Mayor to fix this, to bring fiscal responsibility, genuine community engagement, and a fresh perspective to Whangarei District Council.”

Green’s platform centers on four key pillars:

Tackling Affordability and Prioritising Services: Green pledges to aggressively address high rates and affordability by meticulously scrutinising Council spending. She vows to prioritise essential services like infrastructure and public works, ensuring that every dollar is used effectively.

Protecting Local Control: Green is a staunch advocate for local autonomy and will vigorously oppose the proposed ‘local water done well scheme,’ which would cede control of Whangarei’s water resources to 'Wellington.' “We must retain control of our water and our rates,” she asserts.

Open Communication and Genuine Consultation: Green promises a new era of transparency and accessibility in local government. “You deserve to know what your Council is doing, and you deserve to be heard,” she states. She pledges to create a platform for open communication and actively seek community input on important decisions.

Empowered and Effective Representation: Equipping elected Councillors to excel in their roles by

Elevating Service - Enhancing customer service skills and responsiveness to constituents. Strategic Deployment - Placing Councillors on committees aligned with their strengths and expertise. Professional Growth - Supporting Councillors' self-funding continuous professional development and skill enhancement. Fostering Pride & Respect - Cultivating pride in their role and promoting respect for the diverse communities they serve.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Green brings a diverse skillset to the table, demonstrating a lifelong commitment to learning and community involvement. Her qualifications include:

Academic Credentials: A Bachelor of Education (Teaching) degree, with a diploma in marine engineering to be completed this year. Further knowledge in Management, Administration, fiscal and monetaries policies; and oceanology.

Community Leadership: Elected roles within theatrical groups in Whangarei during the 1990s, actively contributing to the Arts, both on and off the stage.

Commitment to Maori Language and Culture: Demonstrated by teaching Te Reo and Kapa Haka in Hurupaki, Pakotai, and Whananaki schools in the early 2000s. She has also served as a musical director, choreographer, and director for school productions and choir performances.

Award-Winning Facilitation: Facilitated nationwide award-winning schools for Maori Language Week and Environmental initiatives, collaborating with stakeholders, students, and communities.

Proven Connector: Builds networks at the grassroots of communities - but as Mayor, wants to brings these and other groups forward to work alongside Whangarei District Council.

Current Social Media Role: Tasked with building and maintaining relationships with community actors (participants in an action or process) and innovators for Jonny Wilkinson's Te Tai Tokerau Enabling Good Lives Regional Network for Whangarei and Northland's disability sector.

“I’m committed to rebuilding Whangare city and its adjoining rural and coastal areas that works for you and the local economy," Green concludes. “As someone without any conflict of interest with Whangarei District Council or their Council Controlled Organisations, I can guarantee independent decision making for Whangarei.”

Green is seeking 30 new candidates for Councillor positions across six sectors: Youth, Disability, Positive Aging, Multicultural, Maori, Environment.

© Scoop Media

