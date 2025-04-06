Cemeteries And Crematoria Industry Calls For Urgent Reform Of Outdated Law

The New Zealand cemetery and crematoria industry urges the Government to continue the review of the outdated Burial and Cremation Act 1964.

Between 2019 and 2020, the Ministry of Health undertook a public consultation to modernise the Act and related legislation. This followed a 2015 Law Commission report that found the Act was “outdated and should be repealed and replaced with new legislation”. The Commission made 127 recommendations for updating the law.

Following the consultation, the Ministry of Health engaged with stakeholders to develop policy options. However, progress has stalled, and no further action has been taken.

Daniel Chrisp, Acting Chair of NZCCC Ngā Rau Hotu said, “The industry was engaged, consulted, and provided feedback throughout this process. The current Act is outdated and no longer meets the needs of cemeteries and crematoria in New Zealand. The Law Commission’s report made this very clear.”

“One key recommendation was to update the law to allow new body disposal methods, such as water cremation. The lack of action is stifling innovation within the industry at a time when families are asking for more options that we simply can’t provide.”

“The current law also fails to provide clear guidance on issues like unclaimed ashes. Crematoria and funeral homes remain uncertain about who has the final say on what happens to them.”

NZ Master Monumental Masons Association Chair, Kim Stops supports the call for action. “We have been in limbo for some years now, and there is an urgent need for the Act to reflect modern practices and expectations.”

On behalf of the wider industry, NZCCC Ngā Rau Hotu calls on the Government to restart the reform process immediately.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

