Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pedestrian Dies Following Henderson Crash

Monday, 7 April 2025, 8:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can advise that the pedestrian critically injured in Henderson on Sunday has died.

A collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian was reported at 10.20am on Lincoln Road.

The pedestrian was transported to Auckland Hospital in critical condition.

Sadly, Police can now advise that the man succumbed to injuries and died in hospital on Sunday night, 6 April.

Our thoughts are with the man’s family.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the crash, and this remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash and has yet to speak with Police can do so by calling 105 using the reference number 250406/2570.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 