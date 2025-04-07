Pedestrian Dies Following Henderson Crash

Police can advise that the pedestrian critically injured in Henderson on Sunday has died.

A collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian was reported at 10.20am on Lincoln Road.

The pedestrian was transported to Auckland Hospital in critical condition.

Sadly, Police can now advise that the man succumbed to injuries and died in hospital on Sunday night, 6 April.

Our thoughts are with the man’s family.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the crash, and this remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash and has yet to speak with Police can do so by calling 105 using the reference number 250406/2570.

