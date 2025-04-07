Police Make Arrests Following Ōtara Aggravated Robbery

Police were quickly on the scent of two offenders following an aggravated robbery at an Ōtara dairy.

Investigators are also making good progress in identifying other offenders involved.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Paea, of Counties Manukau CIB, says a group of six offenders entered the East Tamaki Road dairy just after 9.30pm on Sunday.

“The group of offenders had arrived in a sedan, before storming into the store and jumping over the counter.

“One of the staff working suffered a minor assault, and the group stole a range of cigarettes and vape products.”

The group then fled in the vehicle they arrived in.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paea says a frontline unit came across the vehicle parked on Rongomai Road while carrying out patrols.

“Police deployed one of our dog units who tracked to a nearby address, which was cordoned, and the occupants appealed to come outside.”

Two males, aged 13 and 14, were arrested and have been charged with aggravated robbery.

They are both before the Manukau Youth Court.

“We are following positive lines of enquiry in identifying the outstanding offenders and our enquiries will continue,” Detective Senior Sergeant Paea says.

“Our investigation teams are continuing to work diligently in holding offenders to account, particularly those offending against businesses.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

