Environment Report Shows Human Activities Are Driving Changes Affecting Health, Livelihoods And Homes

The way New Zealanders choose to live is continuing to have a significant impact on the environment, affecting our health, quality of life, homes and livelihoods in both positive and negative ways, a major report on the environment shows.

Our environment 2025 is the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ’s latest three-yearly update on the state of New Zealand’s environment. The report draws on regular six-monthly reporting in the air, atmosphere and climate, freshwater, land, and marine domains, to provide an overall picture of the environment, including how each of these domains are connected.

Secretary for the Environment, James Palmer, says much of the change seen in our air, water, climate, marine environment, and land over time has been caused by people whose lives are in turn affected by those changes.

