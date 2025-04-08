Advisory Groups Open To New Members

Kāpiti Coast District Council is recruiting new members for their Disability Advisory Group and Older Persons’ Advisory Group.

Community Advisory Groups serve a vital role in providing Council with advice and insight that represents the needs and experiences of people in their communities.

Council staff worked alongside members of the Disability Advisory Group and the Older Persons’ Council (now the Older Persons’ Advisory Group) to develop new terms of reference. These were approved by the Council in March.

Brendan Owens, Group Manager Customer and Community, said the new terms of reference were designed to help Council engage more constructively and inclusively with our communities.

“Our Community Advisory Groups allow communities to be informed of Council’s business and provide feedback in a structured environment,” Mr Owens said.

“It creates an opportunity for community representatives to help influence policy as well as feed into the development of the services and programmes that impact them,” Mr Owens said.

Mayor of Kāpiti Coast District, Janet Holborow said that advisory groups provide an important function in local government, and encourages people to consider getting involved.

“Now that this work has been done, the groups are open to new members, so I encourage anyone who is connected to their community and keen on being a part of our advisory groups to consider becoming involved,” Mayor Holborow said.

“I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the incredible people who have participated in our advisory groups over the years. Their contribution can be seen across our community, from pedestrian crossings to youth forums, and helping support Council's work including the development of our Age Friendly Approach.

“I look forward to seeing these contributions strengthen in the future as a result of these improvements,” Mayor Holborow said.

NEXT STEPS

Recruitment for the Disability Advisory Group and the Older Persons’ Advisory Group is open until 27 April.

Council staff have organised drop-in sessions for interested people to discuss the advisory groups in person, ask any questions, or seek assistance with the application process.

10am–2pm, Wednesday 9 April, Ōtaki Library

10am–2pm, Thursday 10 April, Paraparaumu Library

10am–2pm, Wednesday 16 April, Waikanae Library

10am–12pm, Thursday 17 April, Beach Road Deli Paekākāriki

For more information on our advisory groups please visit: https://www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/council/partners/

