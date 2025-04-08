Levin Weather Event – Update 2 10.45am Tuesday 8 April 2025

Levin was hit by a Tornado at approximately 7.45am this morning, taking down trees, impacting utilities lines and lifting roofs and fences. Horowhenua/Kāpiti is currently under no weather warning.

Waikawa Beach has also been impacted by the weather event.

No injuries have been reported. Contractors are actively responding, including clearing debris, unblocking drains, and supporting impacted households. The diversion on Oxford Street has been lifted and the road is open to through traffic.

Damage has been reported to building and property:

SH1 Levin by Adventure Park

Wilton Street

Carlisle Street

Bartholomew Road

Playford Park

Meadowvale Drive

Waikawa Beach

Parker Avenue

Mersey Street

Fryberg Street

SH1 South of Foxton

Tiro Tiro Road and Collingwood Street intersection

Rodney Street

Emergency Management crews have been working with affected residents. Minimum flooding has been reported.

Skip bins are being distributed to assist affected residents in Collingwood Street and Wilton Street. We’ll share specific skip bin locations with affected residents.

Gusty winds are forecast until late afternoon but are easing.

Brent Harvey, local Controller says, “fortunately it appears the event this morning is not as significant as the Levin tornado event of May 2022. We’ll continue to work closely with affected residents as the recovery continues.”

A Facebook Live and Media stand up will be held at 12 noon at Council’s Civic Building.

If you have been impacted, please ring Council’s main number on 06 366 0999, as support is available. Please keep pets and animals sheltered.

Please report any power outages or damaged lines to Electra on 0800 567 876.

Council’s CDEM Incident Management Team has been activated and is monitoring the situation closely, we will keep you updated as we know more.

