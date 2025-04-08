Council Sustainability Facilitator Supports Environmental And Cultural Learning At Enviroschools Awa Day

Ruapehu District Council Sustainability Facilitator Emily Jasmine has taken part in an inspiring Awa Day event at Ngā Huinga (Cherry Grove), organised by Enviroschools.

The day which involved ten Taumarunui area schools aimed to help students form a deeper connection with the local environment, culture, and history while highlighting the importance of looking after our water.

Ruapehu District Council Sustainability Facilitator Emily Jasmine (R) discussing recycling and sustainability with students at the Enviroschools Awa Day next to the Whanganui River at Ngā Huinga (Cherry Grove). (Photo/Supplied)

The nationwide Enviroschools programme aims to empower young people to explore and take action on environmental sustainability within their schools and wider communities.

Ruapehu District Council proudly supports Enviroschools locally, providing funding for the programme in several schools, including Tokorima, Matiere, Ngakonui Valley, Ongarue, Turaki, and Taumarunui Primary.

During Awa Day, Emily took groups of students through interactive discussions and learning experiences on waste and sustainability alongside other educators.

Ngāti Hāua shared the rich cultural history of Ngā Huinga (Cherry Grove) and the awa; the Department of Conservation provided insight into local pest animals; Veolia discussed stormwater, wastewater, and drinking water systems; and Horizons Regional Council educated students about native fish.

Emily highlighted the unique impact of holding the event outdoors alongside the Ongarue and Whanganui Rivers.

"Being outside by the rivers allowed students to truly immerse themselves in the environment," she said. "It helped them understand how everyday choices, like the products they buy or use, directly affect the rivers and land around them."

The value of the Awa Day approach was noted by Enviroshools Regional Leader Sarah Williams. “We have had heaps of positive comments from the participating schools and community members about the event and are very keen to hold a similar event again next year,” she said.

