National Pet Day 2025: Companion Animals NZ Calls For A Stronger Commitment To Pet Welfare

Companion Animals New Zealand (CANZ) is calling on pet lovers across the country to take a stand for animal welfare this National Pet Day, Friday 11 April 2025 and the weeks following. With companion animals playing an essential role in the lives of many New Zealanders, CANZ is launching a nationwide pledge campaign to ensure pet welfare remains a priority in political and public discourse.

As a national charity for companion animals, CANZ will use this campaign to raise awareness, encourage responsible pet ownership, and urge policymakers to address critical issues affecting pets and their guardians. The pledge invites individuals to show their commitment to animal welfare and support CANZ’s advocacy for policies that ensure pets receive the care, protection, and positive experiences they deserve.

A commitment to Companion Animal Welfare

The pledge focuses on key areas essential to ensuring a 'Good Life' for pets in Aotearoa, including calling on the Government to look at:

National frameworks: Develop and maintain world-leading companion animal policies, codes of welfare and regulations that position New Zealand as a recognised global leader in companion animal welfare

Develop and maintain world-leading companion animal policies, codes of welfare and regulations that position New Zealand as a recognised global leader in companion animal welfare Pets in rentals: Implement rental housing protections for pet owners, recognising the importance of the pet-human bond

Implement rental housing protections for pet owners, recognising the importance of the pet-human bond Pets in emergencies: Ensure well-resourced emergency management plans include provisions to evacuate, rescue, shelter and reunite companion animals

Ensure well-resourced emergency management plans include provisions to evacuate, rescue, shelter and reunite companion animals Microchipping mandates: Implement and enforce comprehensive microchipping requirements for all companion animals supported by accessible national databases

Implement and enforce comprehensive microchipping requirements for all companion animals supported by accessible national databases Shelter support: Establish a NZ Animal Shelter database for local animal shelters and rescue organisations to provide accurate unowned pet population information

Establish a NZ Animal Shelter database for local animal shelters and rescue organisations to provide accurate unowned pet population information Desexing access: Establish free or low-cost spay/neuter programmes to help reduce the unowned pet population.

“Pets are vital members of our communities, and we need to ensure their needs are considered in national and local policies,” says Prof. Nat Waran, Director of ‘A Good Life for Animals’ Centre at CANZ. “We know 63% of New Zealand homes have a pet and there is so much more we can do to improve their welfare through national oversight while also making pet ownership more accessible and supported. Clear policies and better resources can help ensure pets receive the care they deserve while allowing more people to experience the benefits of responsible pet ownership. By signing this pledge, New Zealanders can send a powerful message to decision-makers that companion animal welfare must remain on the agenda.”

In addition to the pledge, CANZ will submit a letter to the Government outlining the key priorities for pet welfare, along with the total number of digital signatures collected. This initiative builds on CANZ’s longstanding commitment to research, education, and advocacy, as well as its operation of the New Zealand Companion Animal Register (NZCAR), the country’s leading microchip database.

“We encourage every pet guardian and advocate to take action by signing the pledge,” adds Professor Waran. “Together, we can drive meaningful change and ensure a better future for all companion animals in New Zealand.”

ABOUT CANZ

Companion Animals New Zealand (CANZ) is an independent, science-based charity committed to ensuring all companion animals live a 'Good Life' with responsible guardians. We use research, education and community programmes to achieve this. We also operate the New Zealand Companion Animal Register (NZCAR), the country's largest microchip database with more than 1.4 million pets registered. Our Board comprises independent trustees and representatives from a range of animal welfare groups, including SPCA, New Zealand Veterinary Association (NZVA), Dogs NZ, New Zealand. Cat Fancy, the New Zealand Veterinary Nursing Association (NZVNA) and the New Zealand Institute of Animal Management (NZIAM)

