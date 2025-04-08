Levin Weather Event - Update 4 4.45pm - Tuesday 8 April 2025

Following the tornado which hit Levin at approximately 7.45am this morning, bringing down trees, damaging utility lines, and lifting roofs and fences, the focus remains on clean-up efforts and the ongoing needs of those affected.

Council have responded to all requests for service and will continue to monitor the situation overnight and tomorrow morning.

Brent Harvey, local Controller explains “Council’s Incident Management Team has now been stood down, however we remain ready to respond if the situation changes.”

"Our after-hours team is available 24/7, and residents are encouraged to call 06 366 0999 to report any urgent issues.”

Skip bins are in place in Collingwood Street and Wilton Street to assist residents affected by the weather event. These bins are for storm-related waste and are available for use by households in those areas.

The bins will be checked to assess how full they are and ensure debris is secure. Measures will be put in place to ensure visibility to traffic overnight.

Weather forecast

Strong winds have eased, and the forecast looks good for the coming days.

Welfare needs

Council Welfare Officers and Neighbourhood Support have completed their welfare checks.

If you or someone you know needs urgent support, please call Council on 06 366 0999.

We encourage our community to check in on your loved ones and neighbours.

Support available

Contact your insurance provider where applicable. Be sure to take photos of any damage and have your account or policy details on hand when you call.

Mayoral Relief Fund

Council has activated the Mayoral Relief Fund, originally established to support residents impacted by the May 2022 tornado, allocating $40,000 from the fund to affected residents.

If you were impacted by today’s weather event, you may qualify for financial assistance from the Mayoral Relief Fund. Initial grants are for up to $1,000.

The fund has been developed to assist with:

Damaged property

Essentials for daily life

Costs not covered by insurance

Where there is financial burden due to the tornado event

The application form will be available from tomorrow morning on Council’s website or by contacting Council on 06 366 0999.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, “Please remember that help is available. If you have any welfare or emergency needs, don’t hesitate to call Council on 06 366 0999.”

“Thank you to all those involved in the response, and to our neighbouring councils for their offers of support. It’s truly encouraging to see our agencies, contractors, and Council officers working together to support the community during this time.”

