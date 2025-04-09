New Sign And Developments For Longest Place Name In The World

Whānau at the recent dawn ceremony official unveiling of the new tōhu, made by Jacob Scott (Photo/Supplied)

A new carved sign designed by whānaunga and artist Jacob Scott was installed at the site of The Longest Place name in Pōrangahau in a dawn ceremony recently.

To the uninformed it may appear to be just another hill on a Central Hawke’s Bay farm, but for Māori it is a site of significance recognised internationally as having the longest place name in the world.

The full 85 character name of Tetaumatawhakatangihangakōauauotamateaturipūkākāpikimaungahoronukupōkaiwhenuakitanatahu is the spot located on the Mangamaire Nopera Trust property in Pōrangahau.

Known to locals as “Te TauMata”, the hilltop location which loosely translates to, “the place where Tamatea, the man with the big knees, who slid, climbed and swallowed mountains, known as a ‘landeater’, played his flute to his loved one”.

Recently, the whānau at Landeater Ltd unveiled a new carved sign on the hilltop location in a dawn ceremony. The new tōhu was designed and created by Jacob Scott.

“Jacob’s grandfather and my grandfather are brothers, he’s my cousin,” says Landeater Ltd Kaitohu/Director Peggy Scott says.

Rossy Scott has been kaitiaki of the property for more than 40 years, his daughter Peggy Scott says.

"The new tohu adds to other new features including a carved pou representing Tamatea and te Maramataka ō Tamatea - firepit ahi kōrero which includes a seated area called Turamatia."

The longest place name recently gained popularity on social media thanks to being featured on Ra Costelloe’s song Open Road, with visitors sharing their videos from the rest stop just off Wimbledon Road.

Costelloe was recently invited to the TauMata, hosted by the whānau on a trip to the site last week, and says it is his new favourite spot in the country.

“My trip to visit TauMata and its welcoming whānau was incredible. You can feel the energy up there that seems to strip away any weight and stress off your shoulders. It’s such a peaceful and therapeutic place.

“The history I learned about the place whilst there was incredible. Tamatea sounds like an inspiring and perceptive ancestor whose energy is still up there today.

“The vision that the whānau have for this place is incredible and I will support it in any way I can. The developments they have already made with carvings, building of a meeting place by the fire, surrounded by a native garden adds such a special touch to this historic site.

“The descendents of Tamatea make you feel like a part of the whānau and like you’ve arrived home. I look forward to seeing all the developments planned next time I visit,” he says.

Singer Ra Costelloe, left, and his dad Steve were hosted by local whānau on a visit to the Te TauMata in Pōrangahau, location of the longest placename in the world. (Photo/Supplied)

The recent developments at TauMata mark the soft launch of Landeater Ltd’s Te Haerenga - A self-guided walk and Marama Mai - Experience the Longest Place Name.

Te Haerenga is a self-guided 3-hour walk takes you to the site of the Longest Place Name and back on a route that passes through farmland, with clear signage and points of interest. This is available between 8am to 6pm seven days a week, weather pending. Whānau note a good level of fitness is required and it is recommended to wear good footwear and dress warm.

Marama Mai is a cultural experience. Your journey begins at the carpark, where you’ll receive a warm welcome and have the opportunity to take a photo with the famous Longest Place Name sign. From there you are invited to The Wooldshed for morning tea and learn about the origins and stories connected to this amazing location.

Book your experience on our website: https://thelongestplacename.co.nz/

