Our Places – Eastern Bay Spatial Plan Nearing Completion As Implementation Set To Begin

The Our Places – Eastern Bay Spatial Plan is nearing completion, marking a significant milestone for growth and development planning across the Eastern Bay. Councils are now focusing on implementing the plan, with local-level planning to shape how and where growth will happen over the next 30 years.

Independent Chair of the Project Governance Group, Vaughan Payne, says completing the Our Places – Eastern Bay Spatial Plan (Spatial Plan) is a major step forward and sets the platform for more detailed work.

“The Spatial Plan gives us a broad picture – where growth could happen and the opportunities across the Eastern Bay,” says Mr Payne. “Now, each council will take the information we’ve gathered along with the input from community engagement in 2024 and work directly with their communities to map out exactly what happens, where, when, and how. Implementing the Spatial Plan is an important next step in shaping thriving, well-planned communities for the future.”

Over the coming months, each council will progress its own local growth planning, developed to its district’s unique needs and priorities. This next phase of work will be led locally. Further consultation on specific projects will be carried out by each council as part of their own planning processes, rather than through the Spatial Plan.

In Whakatāne, work will begin on a new Local Growth Strategy, focusing on greenfield growth areas and infrastructure planning to support future housing and business development. Ōpōtiki District Council will advance its growth strategy with a focus on the Hukutaia Growth Area and maximising opportunities created by the Ōpōtiki Harbour Development. Kawerau District Council’s housing and economic growth strategy will continue its focus on Stoneham Park and enabling economic development.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Mr Payne says the transition to locally-focused strategies is the right move.

“Last year, there was strong interest in scenario 1, which supported greenfield development in the Eastern Bay, but this growth needs to be balanced. Local growth planning ensures we continue those conversations and that growth is tailored to each district’s needs and supports the aspirations of local communities. We want to thank everyone who took the time to share their views during last year’s engagement. That feedback will shape the final plan and will continue to play an important role as councils develop and deliver their local growth strategies.”

Mr Payne also wanted to highlight that this is not the end of the planning conversation.

“There are several important projects ahead to implement, and we’ll continue to need community input. With recent government announcements on Resource Management Act reforms, we also expect to revisit the Spatial Plan and build on this in the coming years.”

The final Spatial Plan will be presented to councils for consideration and adoption in June, as recommended by the Project Governance Group. If adopted, local growth planning will guide implementation and delivery across each district.

For more information, visit www.ourplacesebop.org.nz or contact kiaora@ourplacesebop.org.nz

© Scoop Media

