Man Charged Over Auckland Burglaries

Police have caught up with a burglar who broke into three homes, including one in which he was disturbed by the victim.

Members of the Tactical Crime Unit arrested the Papatoetoe man following a search warrant this morning.

Counties Manukau West Area Commander, Inspector Dave Christoffersen says a Papatoetoe home was broken into late on 28 March.

“The elderly victim was sleeping and was woken by the offender, and in the process, she disturbed his offending.

“While challenging this man to leave the property she was pushed aside, and the offender fled.”

Jewellery belonging to the victim was taken.

Police responded to a 111 call on the night, and scene of crime forensic staff also attended the address.

“From there our enquiries have progressed, identifying a person of interest leading us to his doorstep this morning,” Inspector Christoffersen says.

“This would be frightening for anyone in the community to experience, and the victim took great courage that evening.

“We have spoken to her today and she is relieved at this outcome.”

Police have charged the 26-year-old with burglary and aggravated assault over the incident.

He has also been charged with two burglaries in Papatoetoe and Remuera earlier in March.

Inspector Christoffersen says the man has been remanded in custody to reappear in August.

“Police continue to actively target burglary offenders every single day, and we continue to ask members of the public to report any instances of suspicious behaviour in a timely manner.”

