Three Gang Members Charged Following Gang Conflict Warrant In Tairāwhiti

Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Danny Kirk:

Three gang members have been charged following a significant operation in Tairāwhiti.

On Monday 24 March, Police were issued a Gang Conflict Warrant under the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act 2023, giving Police special search powers to address recent gang conflict in the area.

Police sought this warrant following eight incidents reported between 16 March and 23 March, involving firearms and disorder.

A number of staff across the Eastern District supported the operation, joining the heavy Police presence in the Gisborne area while the Warrant was in place.

Police have been able to hold offenders accountable for their offending, and send a clear message to gang members that their dangerous behaviour will not be tolerated.

A 20-year-old man faces charges of possession of an offensive weapon, prohibited display of gang insignia and possession of methamphetamine. He is due to appear in Gisborne District Court on 15 May.

A 25-year-old man was charged and convicted with possession of an offensive weapon.

A 49-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of an imitation firearm, he now has a warrant to arrest for failing to appear in court on this charge and is still outstanding.

My focus, and the focus of all Police staff is to ensure public safety. The events leading up to the issuing of this Warrant posed a real risk to the community.

Our staff will continue to engage with gang leadership, and we have made it clear we will continue to take any necessary action against offending gang members.

We still require the help of the community, and people can do that by reporting any unlawful or suspicious activity to Police on 111 in an emergency, or 105 for non-emergencies.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

