Customs Intercepts Two Drug Smuggling Attempts At Auckland Airport, Seizing 25 Kilograms In One Night

First intercept – More than 23 kilograms of drugs found in unaccompanied bags / Supplied First intercept – More than 23 kilograms of drugs found in unaccompanied bags / Supplied

Customs officers at Auckland International Airport last night seized more than 25 kilograms in illicit drugs, stopping two separate smuggling attempts in their tracks (8 April 2025).

In the first case, more than 23 kilograms of drugs (methamphetamine and cocaine) was found in unaccompanied bags off a flight from Honolulu to Auckland. The bags were located by Customs officers while conducting routine activity.

A search of both bags identified a number of plastic-wrapped, vacuum-sealed packages. Testing of the substance within the packages returned positive for methamphetamine in all but two of the packages, which returned a positive result for cocaine.

It is estimated this amount of methamphetamine and cocaine would have had a combined street value of up to NZ$8.9 million and caused around NZ$23.4 million in potential harm and cost to New Zealand.

In the second case, Customs officers arrested a 57-year-old man for attempting to smuggle 1.9 kilograms of methamphetamine deeply concealed within a checked-in suitcase. The foreign national arrived in New Zealand for the first time on board a flight from Sydney, Australia.

An x-ray of his suitcase identified inconsistencies within the inner lining of the suitcase. A deconstruction of the suitcase lining revealed a white crystal substance contained within the corrugation of a plastic panel.

Second intercept – Methamphetamine hidden within plastic panelling inside the passenger’s suitcase / Supplied Second intercept – Methamphetamine hidden within plastic panelling inside the passenger’s suitcase / Supplied

The man was arrested and charged with the importation and possession for supply of a class A controlled drug. The amount seized was worth approximately NZ$0.59 million, with potential to cause up to NZ$2 million in social harm.

Customs Acting Manager Auckland Airport, Benjamin Wells, says the two intercepts show the various lengths criminals will go to in getting drugs across the border.

“We are seeing large and brazen smuggling attempts at the airport, as well as the deeply concealed hides,” says Ben Wells. “But no matter the method, nor the size of the concealment, our officers utilise their training and equipment extremely well to identify these attempts and remove further harm from reaching our communities.”

Everyone can help play a role in protecting New Zealand’s border and communities from illicit drugs through keeping an eye out for suspicious activity while travelling or working at airports. You can raise any suspicions with a Customs officer at the airport or call 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) in confidence or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

