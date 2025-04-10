April School Holidays Are Packed With Family-friendly Events Across Tauranga

From Easter-themed adventures and live sporting events to free whānau-friendly fun in the city centre, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Tauranga City Centre

Join Whai players for fun and games at the Tauranga waterfront basketball half-court. (Photo credit/Hunter Studio)

Pocket Sized Play - Easter Egg Adventure

Hop along to Red Square to celebrate Easter with an Easter Egg Adventure! Feel free to dress up in an Easter theme for the occasion, join in the fun, and complete a mini scavenger hunt to receive sweet treats.

Sat 12 April, 10.30am-12.30pm, Red Square

School Holiday Hoops on the Waterfront with Whai Basketball

Whai Basketball are hosting a free and accessible community event. Come along and meet six Whai NBL players and two Whai Tauihi players. There will be a DJ, giveaways and free tickets to the next Whai NBL home game up for grabs.

Mon 14 April, 10.30am-12.30pm, Tauranga Waterfront - basketball half-court

Pocket Sized Play - Easter Cupcakes

Grab the kids and head to Red Square for an Easter cupcake decorating session led by 'Bake with Me'. They will have freshly baked cupcakes ready for your tamariki to ice and decorate.

Sat 19 April, 10.30am -12.30pm, Red Square

National Jazz Festival - Downtown Carnival

The Downtown Carnival is a two-day celebration of live jazz in the heart of the city centre, packed with music, dancing, and street party vibes for all ages. Jump to the sounds of some festival favourites performed across multiple outdoor stages along The Strand, Wharf Street, and Red Square. Bars and restaurants will extend their outdoor areas, creating the perfect spot to dine, drink, and soak up the music.

Sat 19 & Sun 20 April, 12pm-6pm, Tauranga City Centre

The Historic Village

The Village Community Cinema is putting on some popular kids' movies. (Photo/Katie Cox Photography)

Make a day of it at The Historic Village. Stroll through boutique shops, grab a bite to eat, and settle in for a family-friendly movie at The Village Community Cinema. Tickets only $7!

Kids' movies (all starting at 1pm)

The Peanuts Movie - Mon 14 April

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - Wed 16 Apr

Frozen (Singalong version) - Tue 22 April

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 - Thu 24 April

Art workshops at The Incubator

Calling all young artists! The Incubator is running school holiday workshops - let creativity lead the way with these fun, hands-on sessions.

Mindful mountains - Mon 14 April

Vase & Flowers - Mon 14 April

Mixed Media Cats and Dogs - Tue 15 April

Why the face? - Tue 22 April

National Jazz Festival - Jazz Village

On Good Friday, the family-friendly Jazz Village will come alive with the sights and sounds of the New Orleans French Quarter. Enjoy live music all day with a stellar lineup of jazz, blues, funk, and more from some of Aotearoa’s finest musicians. Wander through bustling artisan stalls, browse The Little Big Markets, explore the Village shops, and treat yourself to a delicious selection of food and drinks.

Jazz Village, Fri 18 April, 11am-5pm (gates open 10.30am)

Baycourt Community & Arts Centre

Baycourt theatre goers (Photo credit/ Hunter Studio)

Circus of Illusion Magic Show

Prepare to be dazzled! New Zealand’s top illusionist Andre Vegas & Company lead a high-energy show packed with jaw-dropping illusions—think doves, disappearing acts, and a heart-racing motorcycle reveal. Aerial artist Nunya Bender stuns with sky-high contortions, while Felicity Rogers, NZ’s leading female magician, weaves together magic, puppetry, and theatre.

Tue 15 April, 2 sessions - 2pm & 6pm, Baycourt Community & Arts Centre.

Tauranga City Libraries

Make your own Taonga Treasures at Tauranga City Libraries (Photo/ Supplied)

Waterlily Wonders - Ages 3-6

Step into a garden of creativity with Monet’s waterlilies as our inspiration! Little artists will be enchanted by tales and tunes before creating their own waterlily artwork.

Mon 14 April, 10am-11am, Tauranga Library

Wed 16 April, 10.30am-11.30am, Mount Maunganui Library

Tue 22 April, 10.30am-11.30am, Greeton Library

Thu 24 April ,10.30am-11.30am, Pāpāmoa Library

Kaitiaki Cubez | Ages 7-10

Inspired by Reweti Arapere, turn your old cereal boxes into cool Māori cube figures! Decorate them with awesome Māori patterns and make them one of a kind.

Wed 16 April, 10.30am-11.30am, Pāpāmoa Library

Thu 24 April ,10.30am-11.30am, Greerton Library

Taonga Treasures | Ages 7-10

Celebrate the beauty of Māori design as you explore and create traditional patterns and the bold, vibrant work of contemporary Māori artists.

Tue 15 April, 10.30am-11.30am, Pāpāmoa Library

Wed 16 April, 10.30am-11.30am, Greeton Library

Wed 23 April, 10am-11am, Tauranga Library

Thu 24 April ,10.30am-11.30am, Mount Maunganui Library

Sensory Storytime

Enjoy songs, rhymes, and interactive stories in a calm environment, followed by sensory play. Sensory Storytime is designed for those who are neurodiverse but is open to all.

Thu 17 April, 10am-11am, Pāpāmoa Library

Wed 23 April, 10am-11am, Greerton Library

Polka Dot Pumpkins | Mixed Ages

Dotty spotty polka dots! Artist Yayoi Kusama loves dots! Come and have fun creating spotty dotty mini pumpkin artwork. Come dressed in your spottiest outfit.

Tue 15 April, 10.30-11.30am, Greerton Library

Thu 17 April, 10.30-11.30am, Mount Maunganui Library

Wed 23 April, 10.30-11.30am, Pāpāmoa Library

Thu 24 April, 10.30-11.30am, Tauranga Library

Bay Oval

The Chiefs are taking on the Western Force at Bay Oval on Anzac Day (Photo/Supplied)

Gallagher Chiefs v Western Force - 2025 DHL Super Rugby

After more than a decade, the Gallagher Chiefs are returning to Tauranga to play at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The family-friendly venue offers general admission tickets, ensuring a fun atmosphere for all. Fans can enjoy live music performances by Cassie Henderson and a special Anzac tribute (including an RSA flyover!) before the game, adding to the excitement of this long-awaited event.

Fri 25 April 7.05pm- 9.30pm, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Mercury Baypark Arena

James Huntley does a 'switch lipslide' at Mercury Baypark (Photo credit/David Read)

NBL Basketball Whai v Southland Sharks

Whai is back on the home court and ready to face off against the Southland Sharks! Don’t miss the action—come along and cheer them on as they bring high energy, fierce competition, and fast-paced basketball to the court.

Thu 17 April, 6pm-9.15pm, Mercury Baypark Arena

X AIR

X AIR is New Zealand's largest action sports festival. It features BMX, skateboarding, scootering, big air, and rollerblading on a custom-built course at Mercury Baypark Arena. Some of the world's top athletes are coming to try to take the gold, including Ryan Williams (RWilly), one of the best action sports athletes on the planet.

Fri 25 & Sat 26 April, 8am-6pm, Mercury Baypark Arena

Te Papa o Ngā Manu Porotakataka

The Jazz Vintage Car Parade on Easter Monday (Photo credit/David Hall)

National Jazz Festival - Jazz at the Mount

Finish the long Easter weekend on a high note with Jazz at the Mount, hosted by Mount Mainstreet. Enjoy live music in the heart of Mount Maunganui. Soak up the sounds of jazz, soul, rockabilly, and Latin beats, a vintage car display at Coronation Park (9.30am–1pm), and don’t miss the vintage car parade at 11.30am as it cruises down Maunganui Road.

Mon 21 April, 10.15am-5pm, Porotakataka Park

City-wide Anzac Day services

Tauranga Civic Service. (Photo/Simon Dawson Photography)

Anzac Day services across Tauranga

Anzac Day is a time to come together as a community to honour the service and sacrifice of our servicemen and women, past and present. Whānau are encouraged to attend local dawn services or civic services and take the opportunity to reflect on the importance of this national day.

With a packed line-up of events and activities happening across the city, there’s no shortage of ways to keep the kids entertained these school holidays. For a full list of school holiday events and booking details, visit What's On Tauranga.

