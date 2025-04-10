April School Holidays Are Packed With Family-friendly Events Across Tauranga
From Easter-themed adventures and live sporting events to free whānau-friendly fun in the city centre, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Tauranga City Centre
Pocket Sized Play - Easter Egg Adventure
Hop along to Red Square to celebrate Easter with an Easter Egg Adventure! Feel free to dress up in an Easter theme for the occasion, join in the fun, and complete a mini scavenger hunt to receive sweet treats.
Sat 12 April, 10.30am-12.30pm, Red Square
School Holiday Hoops on the Waterfront with Whai Basketball
Whai Basketball are hosting a free and accessible community event. Come along and meet six Whai NBL players and two Whai Tauihi players. There will be a DJ, giveaways and free tickets to the next Whai NBL home game up for grabs.
Mon 14 April, 10.30am-12.30pm, Tauranga Waterfront - basketball half-court
Pocket Sized Play - Easter Cupcakes
Grab the kids and head to Red Square for an Easter cupcake decorating session led by 'Bake with Me'. They will have freshly baked cupcakes ready for your tamariki to ice and decorate.
Sat 19 April, 10.30am -12.30pm, Red Square
National Jazz Festival - Downtown Carnival
The Downtown Carnival is a two-day celebration of live jazz in the heart of the city centre, packed with music, dancing, and street party vibes for all ages. Jump to the sounds of some festival favourites performed across multiple outdoor stages along The Strand, Wharf Street, and Red Square. Bars and restaurants will extend their outdoor areas, creating the perfect spot to dine, drink, and soak up the music.
Sat 19 & Sun 20 April, 12pm-6pm, Tauranga City Centre
The Historic Village
Make a day of it at The Historic Village. Stroll through boutique shops, grab a bite to eat, and settle in for a family-friendly movie at The Village Community Cinema. Tickets only $7!
Kids' movies (all starting at 1pm)
The Peanuts Movie - Mon 14 April
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - Wed 16 Apr
Frozen (Singalong version) - Tue 22 April
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 - Thu 24 April
Art
workshops at The Incubator
Calling all young artists! The Incubator is running school holiday workshops - let creativity lead the way with these fun, hands-on sessions.
Mindful mountains - Mon 14 April
Vase & Flowers - Mon 14 April
Mixed Media Cats and Dogs - Tue 15 April
Why the face? - Tue 22 April
National Jazz Festival - Jazz Village
On Good Friday, the family-friendly Jazz Village will come alive with the sights and sounds of the New Orleans French Quarter. Enjoy live music all day with a stellar lineup of jazz, blues, funk, and more from some of Aotearoa’s finest musicians. Wander through bustling artisan stalls, browse The Little Big Markets, explore the Village shops, and treat yourself to a delicious selection of food and drinks.
Jazz Village, Fri 18 April, 11am-5pm (gates open 10.30am)
Baycourt Community & Arts Centre
Circus of Illusion Magic Show
Prepare to be dazzled! New Zealand’s top illusionist Andre Vegas & Company lead a high-energy show packed with jaw-dropping illusions—think doves, disappearing acts, and a heart-racing motorcycle reveal. Aerial artist Nunya Bender stuns with sky-high contortions, while Felicity Rogers, NZ’s leading female magician, weaves together magic, puppetry, and theatre.
Tue 15 April, 2 sessions - 2pm & 6pm, Baycourt Community & Arts Centre.
Tauranga City Libraries
Waterlily
Wonders - Ages 3-6
Step into a garden of creativity with Monet’s waterlilies as our inspiration! Little artists will be enchanted by tales and tunes before creating their own waterlily artwork.
Mon 14 April, 10am-11am,
Tauranga Library
Wed 16 April, 10.30am-11.30am, Mount Maunganui Library
Tue 22 April, 10.30am-11.30am, Greeton Library
Thu 24 April ,10.30am-11.30am, Pāpāmoa Library
Kaitiaki
Cubez | Ages 7-10
Inspired by Reweti Arapere, turn your old cereal boxes into cool Māori cube figures! Decorate them with awesome Māori patterns and make them one of a kind.
Wed 16 April, 10.30am-11.30am, Pāpāmoa
Library
Thu 24 April ,10.30am-11.30am, Greerton Library
Taonga
Treasures | Ages 7-10
Celebrate the beauty of Māori design as you explore and create traditional patterns and the bold, vibrant work of contemporary Māori artists.
Tue 15 April, 10.30am-11.30am, Pāpāmoa
Library
Wed 16 April, 10.30am-11.30am, Greeton Library
Wed 23 April, 10am-11am, Tauranga Library
Thu 24 April ,10.30am-11.30am, Mount Maunganui Library
Sensory
Storytime
Enjoy songs, rhymes, and interactive stories in a calm environment, followed by sensory play. Sensory Storytime is designed for those who are neurodiverse but is open to all.
Thu 17 April, 10am-11am, Pāpāmoa
Library
Wed 23 April, 10am-11am, Greerton Library
Polka
Dot Pumpkins | Mixed Ages
Dotty spotty polka dots! Artist Yayoi Kusama loves dots! Come and have fun creating spotty dotty mini pumpkin artwork. Come dressed in your spottiest outfit.
Tue 15 April, 10.30-11.30am,
Greerton Library
Thu 17 April, 10.30-11.30am, Mount Maunganui Library
Wed 23 April, 10.30-11.30am, Pāpāmoa Library
Thu 24 April, 10.30-11.30am, Tauranga Library
Bay Oval
Gallagher Chiefs v Western Force - 2025 DHL Super Rugby
After more than a decade, the Gallagher Chiefs are returning to Tauranga to play at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The family-friendly venue offers general admission tickets, ensuring a fun atmosphere for all. Fans can enjoy live music performances by Cassie Henderson and a special Anzac tribute (including an RSA flyover!) before the game, adding to the excitement of this long-awaited event.
Fri 25 April 7.05pm- 9.30pm, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Mercury Baypark Arena
NBL
Basketball Whai v Southland Sharks
Whai is back on the home court and ready to face off against the Southland Sharks! Don’t miss the action—come along and cheer them on as they bring high energy, fierce competition, and fast-paced basketball to the court.
Thu 17 April, 6pm-9.15pm, Mercury Baypark Arena
X
AIR
X AIR is New Zealand's largest action sports festival. It features BMX, skateboarding, scootering, big air, and rollerblading on a custom-built course at Mercury Baypark Arena. Some of the world's top athletes are coming to try to take the gold, including Ryan Williams (RWilly), one of the best action sports athletes on the planet.
Fri 25 & Sat 26 April, 8am-6pm, Mercury Baypark Arena
Te Papa o Ngā Manu Porotakataka
National Jazz Festival - Jazz at the Mount
Finish the long Easter weekend on a high note with Jazz at the Mount, hosted by Mount Mainstreet. Enjoy live music in the heart of Mount Maunganui. Soak up the sounds of jazz, soul, rockabilly, and Latin beats, a vintage car display at Coronation Park (9.30am–1pm), and don’t miss the vintage car parade at 11.30am as it cruises down Maunganui Road.
Mon 21 April, 10.15am-5pm, Porotakataka Park
City-wide Anzac Day services
Anzac
Day services across Tauranga
Anzac Day is a time to come together as a community to honour the service and sacrifice of our servicemen and women, past and present. Whānau are encouraged to attend local dawn services or civic services and take the opportunity to reflect on the importance of this national day.
With a packed line-up of events and activities happening across the city, there’s no shortage of ways to keep the kids entertained these school holidays. For a full list of school holiday events and booking details, visit What's On Tauranga.