A Touch Of Autumn To Start The School Holidays

Thursday, 10 April 2025, 1:23 pm
Forecast: MetService

Covering period of Thursday 10th - Sunday 13th April

The first cold snap of the year signals that we are well into autumn. A handful of regions have seen frost in the last couple of days, and the mountains have been dusted with snow. Christchurch had its coldest night of the year last night, reaching 0.7°C, and Taumarunui made it to 0.1°C. Apples are falling and soon the leaves will too.

MetService Meteorologist Michael Pawley says, “We’re starting to see more of those colder airmasses that come up from the Southern Ocean.”

This week ends with plenty of sunshine for most of the country, however, MetService is forecasting rain to move on to Fiordland and Southland on Friday, foreshadowing a wet start to the weekend for southern and western parts of the South Island.

A reasonably settled weekend to start off the school holidays should allow for some outdoor activities. Most regions will see a fair amount of sunshine, but a dash of showers can be expected as moist air is directed across the upper North Island. Temperatures also won’t stay too nippy as warmer air helps to ease the chill on Friday.

A front arriving early next week will bring cooler southerlies and another dusting of snow to high ground in the South Island. For those traveling during the school holidays, it is important to note that this snow could affect road alpine passes like Porters and Lewis Pass at the start of the week.

Michael continues "Remember to stay safe out there, it’s also a great time to get out and plant those winter greens if you haven't had the chance yet."

