Gang Members Arrested, Drugs Seized In Gisborne

Thursday, 10 April 2025, 1:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Ten gang members or associates have been arrested this week, after Police terminated an operation and executed search warrants related to drug offending in Gisborne.

Eight people, aged between 19 and 46, have been charged with drug dealing offences including cannabis and methamphetamine. All seven have been remanded in custody and are due to appear in the Gisborne District Court on 14 April.

Two others were arrested for obstruction and possession of cannabis.

Police also seized significant quantities of methamphetamine and cannabis during these warrants, as well as a shotgun and a variety of ammunition at one property.

Gisborne Police will continue to hold people to account who are supplying drugs and causing harm to our community.

If you have concerns about illegal drug use in your community, please call 111 if there is an immediate public safety risk, or contact us via 105 online or by phone to make a report.

