Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Further Appeal For Information, Frankton Fire

Thursday, 10 April 2025, 2:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigating a fire at a mechanical workshop in Frankton are seeking further information from the public.

Police were called to the fire on Ellis Street just after 11:20am on Monday 10 March.

The investigation has progressed well in recent days and Police are asking the public for any sightings of a Grey Honda Civic with the registration KWJ191.

This vehicle was last seen in the Frankton area on 9 March before it was recovered on Winstone Ave, Chartwell on 17 March.

We would like to speak to anyone who saw the vehicle, or has any information about its movements between 9 March and 17 March.

Additionally, we would like to hear from anyone with information relating to the 10 March fire. This includes any photos, videos or CCTV footage on Ellis Street prior to any emergency services arriving.

Anyone with information that could assist Police is asked to make contact via 105, either over the phone or online.

Please reference the file number 250310/3418.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 