Further Appeal For Information, Frankton Fire

Police investigating a fire at a mechanical workshop in Frankton are seeking further information from the public.

Police were called to the fire on Ellis Street just after 11:20am on Monday 10 March.

The investigation has progressed well in recent days and Police are asking the public for any sightings of a Grey Honda Civic with the registration KWJ191.

This vehicle was last seen in the Frankton area on 9 March before it was recovered on Winstone Ave, Chartwell on 17 March.

We would like to speak to anyone who saw the vehicle, or has any information about its movements between 9 March and 17 March.

Additionally, we would like to hear from anyone with information relating to the 10 March fire. This includes any photos, videos or CCTV footage on Ellis Street prior to any emergency services arriving.

Anyone with information that could assist Police is asked to make contact via 105, either over the phone or online.

Please reference the file number 250310/3418.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

