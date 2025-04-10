Anzac Day 2025: Pay Tribute At Pukeahu

"Pukeahu National War Memorial Park will once again be at the heart of New Zealand's Anzac Day commemorations," says Secretary for Culture and Heritage Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae.

"We invite the public to join us in paying tribute to the courage and sacrifices of those who have served in wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping missions.

"Dawn services and wreath-laying ceremonies will take place throughout Aotearoa this Anzac Day, including at Pukeahu.

"At 6am gather for the Dawn Service, or join the National Commemoration at 11am.

"This year's observance is particularly significant as 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, the most devastating global conflict in history.

"Anzac Day ceremonies are free and open to all, and commemoration can take many forms.

"Whether you attend a ceremony or not, on the 25th of April this year, take pause to remember those who have served or have been affected by war and conflict," says Leauanae.

Further information: Anzac Day services will be broadcast on TVNZ 1 and RNZ.

Social media updates and live coverage will ensure everyone can connect with the day, whether attending in person or from afar. For further details, logistics and updates, please read the event listings: www.mch.govt.nz/events

For information on commemorating the anniversary of the end of the Second World War, visit our website: www.mch.govt.nz/news/80th-anniversary-end-second-world-war

