Road Blocked, SH1, Paekākāriki - Wellington

Wellington Police are advising motorists to be aware of the traffic delays on SH1 following an incident earlier this morning.

At around 6.30am, Police were notified of debris on the Southbound lanes between the Paekākāriki off-ramp and the Paremata Haywards Road off-ramp.

Traffic management is in place and motorists are advised to plan ahead and expect delays.

