Masterton Mayor Expresses Regret At Hansell's Masterton Liquidation

Masterton Mayor Gary Caffell has expressed deep regret at the news that Hansell's Masterton has been placed into liquidation after 75 years of operation in the district.

"I was gutted to hear the news about Hansell's," said Mayor Caffell. "This is a business that's been part of the fabric of Masterton for three-quarters of a century, and its potential loss hits our community hard."

Mayor Caffell confirmed he has spoken directly with Hansell's director Alan Stewart to offer his personal support and that of the Council.

"I've reached out to Alan to let him know we're here for him and the whole Hansell's team during this tough time. Businesses like Hansell's are the backbone of our local economy and community."

"The company has provided jobs and stability for generations of Masterton families, producing iconic products that have been in Kiwi pantries for decades."

Mayor Caffell acknowledged the challenging economic environment facing many businesses.

"Like so many businesses, it has no doubt been tough for Hansell’s with the economic downturn and ongoing supply chain issues. It's a reminder of just how valuable these longstanding local employers are to districts like ours, and why we need to support our homegrown businesses however we can."

The Mayor said he hoped a solution could be found that would preserve jobs and maintain the company's legacy in the district.

"My thoughts are with all the staff and their families who face uncertainty right now. These are our neighbours and friends, and this affects our whole community."

