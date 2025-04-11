Have Your Say On Sale & Supply Of Alcohol (Sales On Anzac Day, Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Christmas Day) Amendment Bill

The Justice Committee is calling for submissions on the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Sales on Anzac Day Morning, Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and Christmas Day) Amendment Bill with a closing date of 11:59pm on 22 May 2025.

The bill would allow licensed businesses already permitted to open on ANZAC Day morning, Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Christmas Day to sell alcohol under their usual licence conditions. It would do so by repealing sections 47 and 48 of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012. This would prevent the need to apply for a special licence to serve alcohol after ANZAC Day services, and allow hospitality businesses to operate under normal conditions on these public holidays.

Tell the Justice Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11:59pm on Thursday, 22 May 2025.

For more details about the bill:

