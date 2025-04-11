Wānaka Airport Future Review To Be Outlined

The roadmap for developing a vision and masterplan for Wānaka Airport will be presented to Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) Councillors and the Wānaka-Upper Clutha Community Board at a briefing next week.

On Tuesday 15 April, Egis NZ ltd will meet with elected members in their first engagement as QLDC’s appointed partner to facilitate the development of potential future scenarios for Wānaka Airport. Egis is a global group with dedicated teams throughout New Zealand bringing relevant sector expertise and advisory services. The Egis Group has experience in managing 20 airports worldwide and is committed to delivering projects that drive social, economic, and environmental benefits for local communities.

QLDC Strategic Projects Manager Paul Speedy welcomed the independence and relevant skills the Egis team brings to this process.

“The future of Wānaka Airport is recognised as something really important to the community, especially those in the Upper Clutha many of whom work there or use the site for travel or leisure purposes. We know conversations about that future have sometimes been challenging and airports are also really complex entities. Both of these factors really underline why this scenario development needs to be independently facilitated, whilst engaging intently with the community and stakeholders,” said Mr Speedy.

At the briefing, Egis will outline its intended upcoming programme which will include an overview of community and stakeholder engagement, integral to the vision’s development.

Egis acknowledged that Wānaka Airport is a vital lifeline for the town, connecting it to the rest of New Zealand and the world.

“Supporting over 11 businesses and employing around 250 people, the airport plays a key role in the local economy. As discussions about its future have evolved, a strategic vision is crucial. This vision must be guided by an independent, expert-led process, incorporating meaningful community and stakeholder engagement, as well as specialist aeronautical expertise to assess options realistically.”

“Wānaka Airport’s future is about more than infrastructure—it's about strengthening community ties, driving economic growth, and celebrating the spirit of aviation. A collaborative, informed strategy will secure its success for generations to come.”

More information will be made available about the programme as dates and activities are confirmed.

