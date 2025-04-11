Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fisheries Reforms Will Not Ensure Sustainability

Friday, 11 April 2025, 1:54 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

The Environmental Defence Society has lodged its final submission on the Ministry for Primary Industries’ proposed changes to the Fisheries Act and associated regulations.

“EDS supports the need to enable more timely and responsive fisheries management. The catch limits for several stocks have not been adjusted in decades and other stocks have never been assessed. This increases the risk of stock depletion with flow-on ecosystem effects,” says EDS Policy Director Raewyn Peart.

“Some of the proposals have merit and could promote adaptive management if implemented effectively. However, EDS has serious concerns about proposals to streamline decision-making without addressing the information constraints and paucity of policy in the current management system. This could perpetuate poor outcomes.

“Several proposals would weaken existing sustainability controls by giving the Minister wider discretion to set catch limits while removing scientific constraints.

“It is particularly concerning that socio-economic factors and voluntary measures could be given greater weight in decision-making. The proposed changes would allow the Minister to adopt an extended rebuild period for stocks that are severely depleted despite known sustainability concerns.

“There is a lack of transparency around the proposed new approach for managing low knowledge stocks. It is uncertain how these stocks will be assessed and there are no management targets or reference levels to guide decisions. This approach is not sufficiently cautious.

“Any changes to on-board cameras and landing and discard rules should not undermine the ability to monitor and verify self-reported catch data. Some of the proposals lack sufficient checks and balances and require further refinement.

“Overall, EDS does not support the changes as they are currently proposed because without adequate constraints they increase sustainability risks for wild fish stocks and the marine environment. More investment in robust marine science is required to inform decision-making within sustainable limits, and the policy framework needs to be strengthened and modernised to better support ecosystem-based fisheries management.

“We are keen to work with the Ministry to address these fundamental weaknesses in the system,” concluded Ms Peart.

EDS speaks for the environment. It has influence.

Since 1971, EDS has been driving environmental protection in Aotearoa New Zealand through law and policy change. That's why it's one of this country's most influential non- profit organisations when it comes to achieving better environmental outcomes.

EDS has expertise in key disciplines including law, planning, landscape and science. It operates as a policy think-tank, a litigation advocate, and a collaborator – bringing together the private and public sectors for constructive engagement.

EDS runs conferences and seminars on topical issues, including an annual Environmental Summit and the Climate Change and Business Conference.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

