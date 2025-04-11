Bike Racks To Be Reinstated On Public Transport Buses Following Safety Review

From Monday 14 April, bike racks will be back on public transport buses across the region.

In November last year, a technical notice from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi prompted a full review of the use of bike racks on buses.

As a precaution, bus operators implemented a complete ban on the use of bike racks across all bus types while potential safety concerns were investigated.

Following a thorough assessment, and with the appropriate technical resolution now in place, the decision has been made to reinstate bike racks on buses. This means passengers will once again be able to bring their bikes on board, helping support active transport and multi-modal travel options.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Transport Committee Chair Martin Williams said: “It’s great to see that bike racks will be back on our buses soon, so we can keep supporting sustainable and low emissions journeys for everyone. Integration of bus services with walking and cycling is a key policy of our Regional Public Transport Plan.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

