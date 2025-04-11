Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bike Racks To Be Reinstated On Public Transport Buses Following Safety Review

Friday, 11 April 2025, 1:57 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

From Monday 14 April, bike racks will be back on public transport buses across the region.

In November last year, a technical notice from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi prompted a full review of the use of bike racks on buses.

As a precaution, bus operators implemented a complete ban on the use of bike racks across all bus types while potential safety concerns were investigated.

Following a thorough assessment, and with the appropriate technical resolution now in place, the decision has been made to reinstate bike racks on buses. This means passengers will once again be able to bring their bikes on board, helping support active transport and multi-modal travel options.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Transport Committee Chair Martin Williams said: “It’s great to see that bike racks will be back on our buses soon, so we can keep supporting sustainable and low emissions journeys for everyone. Integration of bus services with walking and cycling is a key policy of our Regional Public Transport Plan.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 