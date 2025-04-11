Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Beachside Burglars Land In Court

Friday, 11 April 2025, 2:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A pair of alleged thieves responsible for a string of burglaries in the beachside suburb of Piha are now facing court.

Between late January and 10 April, Police has received 14 reports relating to burglary, theft and suspicious activity in the Piha area.

Waitematā West Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Kelly Farrant, says Police have spent the past few months investigating the reports and making a number of enquiries, including the use of CCTV.

“We were subsequently able to identify two people of interest in relation to four of the reports.

“Yesterday, with the assistance of the Police Dog Unit, Delta, we executed a search warrant at a West Coast Road property and took two people into custody.”

Inspector Farrant says a number of stolen items were recovered and enquiries remain ongoing.

“Our community deserves to go about their business without the threat of being a victim of crime and we will continue to respond and hold these offenders to account.

“We will continue to actively target burglary offenders every single day, and we continue to ask members of the public to report any instances of suspicious behaviour in a timely manner.”

A 34-year-old man will appear in Waitākere District Court today charged with two counts of burglary, unlawful possession of ammunition and failure to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

A 32-year-old woman charged with burglary, unlawfully in an enclosed area, possession of methamphetamine utensils and failure to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search will appear in Waitākere District Court on 16 April.

Police are not ruling out further charges.

