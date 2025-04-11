Conference Blends Veteran Experiences With Scholarship

First hand military experiences will be blended with academic research, at the New Zealand Remembrance Army’s (NZRA) upcoming Anzac Conference of Remembrance, covering our historic involvement in conflicts from Timor to Afghanistan.

The inaugural conference takes place on Saturday 26 April, in Wellington and aims to address a growing disconnect between past military operations and academic military scholarship in New Zealand.

The conference features a series of presentations and panel discussions involving both contemporary veterans and distinguished military historians.

“In recent years, we've noticed a concerning decline in the emphasis placed on military scholarship within New Zealand, unlike our counterparts in the United Kingdom and United States,” says Simon Strombom, Managing Director of the NZRA.

"This conference seeks to rekindle that crucial relationship between lived military experiences and academic inquiry,” says Simon.

Some of the key conference highlights, include:

Veteran Testimonies: The poignant stories of veterans from operations in Timor, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, providing a narrative that adds flesh and blood to the bones of historical record.

Scholarly Presentations: Esteemed historian, Andrew MacDonald presents his latest research, offering insights that enrich the understanding of New Zealand’s military engagements.

Strategic Discussions: Panels will discuss the future of military scholarship in New Zealand and the importance of integrating these studies as a strategic enabler within the NZDF.

Networking Opportunities: Engage with veterans, historians, and family members of service personnel, fostering a community dedicated to preserving and honouring our military heritage.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading "The conference recognises the value of our veterans' service and what their experience can contribute to our current understanding of the world,” says Mark Brewer, NZRA trust board member and event organiser.

“Capturing veterans’ experience in an academic way is an issue that needs addressing – we can’t afford to neglect what they have to teach us about war.

"Our aim is not glorify the past, but instead capture it so these veterans’ sacrifices are acknowledged in ways that accessible to all New Zealanders now and into the future," says Mark.

Notes

This conference represents a rare opportunity for New Zealand’s military community and academic circles to come together on a subject that shapes our national identity.

Please join us in this important conversation that aims not only to remember but to understand and educate.

When: Saturday, 26 April, 10am to 4pm

Where: 67 Hankey Street at the Te Kohanga Trust. Limited

Wellington

Email: newzealandwgc@gmail.com to attend.

© Scoop Media

