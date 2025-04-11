A Great Day For Our Veterans

The Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association has called today’s government announcement a “great day of recognition” for veterans.

Today, on Poppy Day, the Minister for Veterans, Hon Chris Penk, announced the government is expanding the official term "veteran" to cover more soldiers, sailors and aviators, as well as setting up a new national day of tribute.

Tā Wayne Shelford, National President of the RNZRSA, says this day has been a long time coming for veterans in New Zealand to get the recognition they deserve.

“To finally achieve the definition of veteran to cover more of our service men and women, is a real breakthrough, and it really means a lot. It is appropriate as we approach Anzac Day where we remember those who have died in service, that we now have a way of better recognising our veterans who are alive but up until now have been invisible in our communities.”

Rhys Jones, Board Chair of the RNZRSA, says he fully supports the announcement from the Minister, and it is a day that veterans and RSAs around New Zealand have been looking forward to.

“For a number of years, the RNZRSA and advocates in the veteran community have worked tirelessly to get this recognition and acknowledgement at a government level.”

“This is another step in the journey but there is more work ahead to shape the support to veterans. We look forward to the conversations to be held, the opinions sought, and the decisions to be made in order to put these measures into effect.” says Jones.

The RNZRSA today has received many comments and messages of thanks from veterans across New Zealand stating how important it is for the profile of veterans to be lifted and recognised at the highest level.

Today’s government announcement will not, however, expand eligibility for support entitlements under the Veterans' Support Act.

The official statement from Hon Minister Penk can be found here: https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/more-former-defence-personnel-be-recognised-veterans

