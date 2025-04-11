Te Matapihi Responds To Government’s New Strategic Housing Partnerships: Progress, But Equity Gaps Remain

Te Matapihi He Tirohanga mō te Iwi Trust acknowledges the Government’s $140 million investment to deliver 1,500 new social housing places through Community Housing Providers (CHPs), announced today. While the funding is a proactive step towards addressing urgent housing need, Te Matapihi remains concerned about the underrepresentation of Māori housing providers in this next phase of strategic delivery and the long-term equity implications this may have.

“We are pleased that Te Āhuru Mōwai has been named as one of the five Strategic Partners. As a Kaupapa Māori provider, their contribution makes a big difference” says Te Matapihi Chief Executive Officer, Ali Hamlin-Paenga, “However, one Māori provider out of five does not reflect the scale of housing need within our communities, nor does it reflect the potential of the Māori housing sector to lead solutions.”

The Government’s announcement includes two delivery streams: the “Maintaining Momentum” stream for 500 homes and the new “Strategic Partnerships” stream for 1,000 homes. While these aim to accelerate social housing provision, Te Matapihi wants to ensure that Māori CHPs are included, as they are crucial in addressing the housing crisis.

Equity Requires Intention, Not Just Opportunity

Te Matapihi is concerned that without targeted investment, kaupapa Māori housing providers will not benefit from long-term delivery partnerships and while the new partnerships provide opportunities for non-Māori providers to expand their delivery capabilities, Māori providers face distinct challenges in scaling their operations. These barriers include limited access to funding, capacity-building support, and procurement pathways that align with Māori values and community needs.

“Equity doesn’t come from offering the same opportunity to all. It comes from recognising the systemic disadvantage some providers face and backing them with the resource, relationships, and time needed to overcome it,” says Hamlin-Paenga.

A Call for a Dedicated Māori Housing Pathway

Te Matapihi supports the broader set of reforms aimed at levelling the playing field between Kāinga Ora and CHPs, including new lending facilities, loan guarantees, and operating supplement changes. These are positive and necessary steps.

However, the organisation is calling for a dedicated Māori housing delivery pathway within the CHP funding system. We encourage ongoing dialogue and engagement with us to ensure that the voices of Māori CHPs are considered in future decisions.

“We cannot afford for kaupapa Māori providers to remain locked out of strategic funding models,” says Hamlin-Paenga. “Māori-led solutions must be resourced not just because they are equitable but because they work. They’re grounded in relationships, cultural identity, and long-term wellbeing. That’s the future of housing we need.”

Te Matapihi looks forward to continuing our partnership with Government and CHPs to ensure that communities benefit from these developments.

