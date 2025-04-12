Fatal Crash, Waitati

One person has died after a crash north of Dunedin overnight.

Emergency services were called to the Northern Motorway south of Waitati shortly after 3:30am, where a car had gone down a bank.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was sadly located deceased.

The road remains blocked while a scene examination takes place – light vehicles are asked to follow the marked detour.

