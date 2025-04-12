Fatal Crash, Waitati
Saturday, 12 April 2025, 1:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died after a crash north of Dunedin
overnight.
Emergency services were called to the
Northern Motorway south of Waitati shortly after 3:30am,
where a car had gone down a bank.
The sole occupant of
the vehicle was sadly located deceased.
The road
remains blocked while a scene examination takes place –
light vehicles are asked to follow the marked
detour.
