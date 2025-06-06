Serious Crash: SH1, Kaikōura

State Highway 1 is closed at Peketā, Kaikoura, following a crash involving a truck and pedestrian.

Emergency services were called to the scene, between Inland Kaikōura Road and Rakanui Road, about 9.20am.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and the road is expected to be closed for some time. The closure affects both north and south-bound traffic.

Traffic management is being arranged, however motorists should use Inland Kaikōura Road/Leader Road East via Mt Lyford.

