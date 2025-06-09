Porirua To Light Up For Matariki

Tamariki enjoying the 2024 light display. (Photo/Supplied)

Porirua is set to shine as we celebrate Matariki for 2025.

The night sky will twinkle once more inside Te Rauparaha Arena, with delicious hāngi, performances and interactive displays, while our harbourside has a beautiful light display planned.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says the long weekend and city activities are a perfect chance to connect with whānau and take part in what makes Matariki special - acknowledging our past, relishing our present, and looking forward to a positive future.

"This long weekend has fast become an important time on our city calendar and I love how we gear up to celebrate life, give thanks and recognise our wonderful cultural diversity," Mayor Baker says.

"I can’t wait to see residents out, enjoying the night walk or heading along to what’s happening at the Arena or Pātaka. Each year it gets better."

From 19-21 June, between 6 and 9pm, a light display on Porirua’s harbourside is a must visit. Dress warm and walk around the water’s edge on Wi Neera Dr to experience something magical under the stars. There will be fireside stories, buskers and yummy kai as well.

On the first night (19 June), people are encouraged to join the Ka kā te Rama light walk at 5.30pm and add to the sparkle with their own fairy lights, lanterns or torches.

Indoors, the wonderful Matariki under the stars experience is back (20-22 June and on 28 June), along with Elvis Under the Stars (21 June), Fitness Under the Stars (23 June) and a hearty hāngi (26 June).

At Pātaka Art + Museum, the gallery is honouring the central star Matariki, the mother of the Matariki constellation, who fosters wellbeing and health. From yoga to artist talks and live music, Pātaka is somewhere for creativity and connection.

At the City Centre Library, enjoy a free storyworld and craft session on 18 June from 11am-12pm with children’s book illustrator Joy Te Aho-White.

