Fatal Crash: Seaview Avenue, Northcote

Police are attending a fatal single vehicle crash in Northcote this evening.

The crash occurred just after 4.30pm, where a vehicle left Onewa Road and collided with a power pole on Seaview Avenue.

Despite medical assistance being provided at the scene, sadly we can confirm the sole occupant has died.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and carried out an examination.

Enquiries will be carried out on behalf of the Coroner.

