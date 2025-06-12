Older People Are More Likely To Die In A House Fire This Winter - Check They Are Fire Safe Today

More than half of the fatalities in house fires in the last five years were people over 60, Fire and Emergency New Zealand says.

Acting Deputy Chief Executive Nick Pyatt says the harm happening to older people from housefires is far too high, and all New Zealanders could do much more to protect them.

"Fifty-five per cent of house fire deaths in the last five years were people over 60," he says.

"Every one of these tragedies was preventable.

"We’re asking people to ensure whānau, friends and neighbours are heating their houses safely, have working smoke alarms, can, and know how to get out of their houses safely in a fire.

"That way we can prevent further tragedies happening this winter.

"It’s a particularly risky time for older people right now, as every winter brings a spike in the number of house fires caused by heaters, chimneys, hot ashes, electric blankets, and dryers.

"We see at least 50 per cent more of these fires in May, June and July compared with the rest of the year."

One of Fire and Emergency’s priorities is to educate New Zealanders about how they can help prevent fires happening.

"But we can’t do this alone - it’s an all-of-community responsibility," Nick Pyatt says.

"That includes urging people to check their own fire safety and then check in on their older family, friends, and neighbours, too.

"Do they have working smoke alarms in every bedroom, living area and hallway, or can you give them a hand to install them if they don’t?

"Do they have at least two escape routes out of their house? Are clothes or furniture too close to the heater, or are there dangerous heaters or appliances in the home?

"This is on all of us."

To make sure you’ve checked all the fire risks in your or someone else’s home, use our easy online checklist: https://www.fireandemergency.nz/home-fire-safety/sort-your-home-fire-safety/.

