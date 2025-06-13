Road Closed - Lorna Street, New Plymouth - Central

Road Closure. Lorna Street, New Plymouth.

Emergency services are reponding to an incident in Lorna Street, reported at 3.20pm.

There is not believed to be a risk to the wider community but Police request the public stay away from the area.

The road is closed from Devon St. West to David St.

