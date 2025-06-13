Road Closed - Lorna Street, New Plymouth - Central
Friday, 13 June 2025, 4:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Road Closure. Lorna Street, New Plymouth.
Emergency
services are reponding to an incident in Lorna Street,
reported at 3.20pm.
There is not believed to be a risk
to the wider community but Police request the public stay
away from the area.
The road is closed from Devon St.
West to David
St.
