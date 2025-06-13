Strand Optimisation Project - Stage 2 To Begin Next Week

The Strand optimisation - sections (Photo/Supplied)

Construction of the Strand Optimisation Project – stage 2 improvements will begin on Monday 16 June, with a shared use path along the footpath and berm of the eastbound (city side) of State Highway 16 The Strand in Parnell. This will improve safety, road efficiency and productivity along this busy corridor as both pedestrians and cyclists will have a separated path from the busy road.

Most of the construction will be carried out from 7am - 5pm, Monday to Friday and will not affect traffic travelling along SH16 The Strand. However, there may be occasional shoulder closures. Pedestrians will still be able to walk along The Strand but there may be traffic control in the sections we’re working in.

The shared use path will connect to the existing Grafton Gully path just prior to Alten Road. It will follow the existing path on Churchill Street to the new signalised crossing (to be installed by Commercial Safety Vehicle Programme), then run along Beach Road and The Strand, connecting to the rail overbridge.

Work will include:

Construction of a shared use path along the footpath and berm of SH16 The Strand

Upgrade of the intersection at Beach Road/The Strand.

Installation of new zebra pedestrian crossings at Ronayne Street, Ngaoho Place, Sudbury Terrace and Cotesmore Way.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading While we are working on Section 1 (as shown on the map attached), access to Ronayne Street will only be available from Beach Road. Access to Ngaoho Place will be maintained. There may be limited access during construction of the zebra crossing, which will be carried out at night.

Some activities will need to take place at night when traffic volumes are lower. Advanced notice will be provided for night works. There will be increased noise where we’re working – we apologise in advance for any disturbance this may cause.

The work is scheduled to be completed in October 2025. This work is weather dependent and advertised dates may change.

