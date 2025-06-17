Historical Foxton Courthouse A Step Closer To Restoration

Foxton Courthouse. (Photo/Supplied)

In need of strengthening and redevelopment, the Foxton Courthouse Museum project has received funding for a feasibility study.

The Foxton Historical Society (FHS) and Horowhenua District Council worked together to apply to the Lotteries Heritage and Environment Fund and successfully obtained $27,500 for the work.

This funding will allow Council and the FHS to develop the feasibility study. The aim is for the study to provide the basis for applications to funders, including Lotteries, for a future upgrade of the building.

FHS co-chairman Te Kenehi Teira says: “We welcome this grant which will support a further key stage of work towards the community goal of restoring the courthouse. Horowhenua District Council’s ongoing support for the project has already delivered great practical results.”

The society’s aim is to make the courthouse an exciting, well-supported and financially independent settler and Māori Heritage centre, as well as a base for family/whakapapa research.

The site has historical importance for iwi as it is land donated by Ihakara Tukumaru, who was instrumental in the founding of Foxton, and has been designated Wāhi Tūpuna. It is the second courthouse building, constructed in 1929, and is one of the very few remaining examples of this type of building. It is also a rarity in that it retains its original courtroom configuration.

Restoration and redevelopment of the courthouse will provide value beyond the Foxton community. The proposed heritage centre role for the building will produce economic benefits as a tourism attraction, and as a resource for locals and visitors alike to make or discover social connections to Te Awahou Foxton.

Horowhenua District Mayor Bernie Wanden says this project is a fantastic example of Council and the community working together.

“We were really pleased to hear the application for funding was successful,” he says.

“We know how hard members of the community are working to bring this restoration to life and the ability to do a feasibility study is an important step. When the Ōtaki to North of Levin expressway is completed, making it easier for people to visit Foxton and Foxton Beach, this proposed heritage centre would give people yet another reason to enjoy their stay.”

Through Better-Off Funding from Central Government, the previous work undertaken on this project includes a detailed concept plan for strengthening the building prepared by Myamoto NZ, and an interior design for the upgraded building by Essence Design is being commissioned.

FHS co-chairman Jim Harper says: “The society commends Council staff and members for the support and encouragement they are giving to this project. Once completed this proposed Te Awahou-Foxton Heritage Centre will be something that the community can be proud of.”

