Fatal Vehicle Incident, Redwoodtown

One person has died after a single vehicle incident in Redwoodtown, Blenheim.

At around 10:45am Emergency services received reports of the incident on Lewis Street.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

Lewis Street will remain closed until a scene examination has been carried out.

