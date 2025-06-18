Fatal Vehicle Incident, Redwoodtown
Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 2:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died after a single vehicle incident in
Redwoodtown, Blenheim.
At around 10:45am Emergency
services received reports of the incident on Lewis
Street.
The Serious Crash Unit is in
attendance.
The circumstances of the incident are
under investigation.
Lewis Street will remain closed
until a scene examination has been carried
out.
