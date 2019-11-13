Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

CORIDIAN unleash new video for RITE OF PASSAGE

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 9:12 am
Press Release: Eleventy 12

Packing all the power and intensity of their legendary live shows into 3 minutes and 51 seconds of roof-raising perfection, Auckland rock four-piece Coridian unleash the video for the anthemic Rite of Passage, the first taste of the impending Eldur EP.

The video showcases Coridian’s commitment to delivering a storming live performance, whether it’s on the studio floor or on the stage. This is just a hint of what the band are capable of in a live setting, with no less than powerful results. The band says; “We’re always blown away by the crowd reaction each time we play Rite of Passage, it gives us a kick every time. That response was a huge reason why it felt good to lead with this track as the first single for the new EP, and we aimed to capture that feeling we have when playing it live within the video. We’re pumped to be hitting the road for a quick burn around the North Island and introduce our music to some new fans.”


Rite of Passage is the next step in Coridian’s evolution as one of New Zealand’s best alternative rock bands. The single has leaped straight into Spotify’s Rock On Playlist, alongside a spot in Apple Music NZ’s New Music Daily upon release. Rite of Passage’s dynamic blend of soaring vocals, irrepressible hooks and a stonking guitar groove will take you on an uplifting journey to a euphoric end.

Coridian celebrate the release of Rite of Passage with select headlining dates in Napier, Wellington, Auckland and Tauranga this November, with support from Curly’s Jewels and special guests.

Coridian – Rite of Passage Tour

22 November The Cabana, Napier
23 November Caroline, Wellington
29 November Ding Dong Lounge, Auckland
30 November Voodoo Lounge, Tauranga

Tickets are available now through UnderTheRadar.co.nz, and Cosmic Ticketing for the Wellington show.

Rite of Passage releases with the support of NZ On Air and is out now through Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes. Eldur, the third EP from Coridan releases in Autumn 2020.

Coridian are:
Dity Maharaj – Vocals
Mike Raven – Guitars
Kris Raven – Drums
Nick Raven - Bass

Follow Coridian:
Facebook
Instagram
Bandcamp

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Eleventy 12 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 