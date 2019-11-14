Supercross World Champions collide inside Mt Smart Stadium

As the opening round of the Monster Energy S-X Open International FIM Oceania Supercross Championship kicks off this weekend, riders, teams, and their respective infrastructure will cross the Tasman Sea to the Land of The Long White Cloud, as a huge line up of legendary athletes from around the world attempt to take down the 2018 Champion, Chad Reed.

A host of World Class talent will descend upon New Zealand, with riders from across the globe facing off with the best talent the domestic scene has to offer, as New Zealand legends Ben Townley, Cody Cooper and Levi Sherwood fight to keep the trophies on home soil.

The United States has sent some of their heaviest artillery to Auckland, with 2018 World Champion and two-time defending AUS-X Open winner, Jason Anderson, at the top of the list. Flying in from Paris will be 2019 World Supercross Rookie of The Year, Joey Savatgy, with the Floridian riding a wave of momentum after achieving World #8 status this year. Also, The Greatest of All Time, Ricky Carmichael, will make his first trip ever to Auckland, and be prepared to bang bars with some of the World’s Best.

Adding to the United States roster will be the Australian Supercross regulars, with current championship leader, Justin Brayton, along with CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team’s latest addition, Josh Hill, aiming not only to win in Auckland, but maintain their position in the Australian Supercross championship chase.

To counterbalance the American contingent, Australia’s greatest supercrosser of all time, Chad Reed, will be in defence of the home court and want to keep all trophies in the Oceania region. Joining Reed will be domestic guns Luke Clout, Daniel Reardon and Brett Metcalfe, who’ll each be balancing race win duties along with maintaining their championship hopes.

“I’m excited to be headed to New Zealand; in my opinion, these two races including Melbourne are two of the best in the world, and I can’t wait to see a strong turnout in my part of the world,” commented Chad Reed.

“Having a few recent gate drops under my belt helps a lot, as we found out in Paris that some adjustments are necessary to my clutch in order to help my starts. Other than that, we’re good to go; bodies a bit beat up from my crash, but I’m more than ready to defend my S-X Open FIM Oceania Supercross Championship that I won here just one year ago,” concluded Reed.

Major news broke last week that New Zealand wunderkind Levi Sherwood would compete in his final Freestyle Motocross competition ever in New Zealand, with the kiwi identifying Auckland’s S-X Open as a fitting end to his illustrious career.

“I’ve never actually really competed in New Zealand, so to call time on my career over here in front of all my friends, family and fans is really special. There’ll be some heavy hitters in FMX, especially Harry Bink, he’s really the next big thing globally, but really I’m focused on going out on top this weekend,” comments Sherwood.

The New Zealand round marks the beginning of the prestigious S-X Open FIM Oceania Supercross Championship, which spans the upcoming two rounds, and was a title Chad Reed claimed in 2018. In New Zealand, all riders will experience a clean slate, and equally be in contention for the crown.

The Monster Energy S-X Open Auckland will not only feature some of the world’s greatest talent, but also be an entertainment spectacular, possessing some of the world’s greatest pyrotechnics, along with the pit party, which provides entertainment that the whole family can enjoy.

Tickets are selling fast and begin at just $39.90 – head to www.ticketmaster.co.nz to secure your tickets and place in Supercross history!

The S-X Open Supercross FIM Oceania Championship is the most unique international Supercross Championship outside of the USA, and will be sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme with FIM Oceania status and sanctioning.

S-X Open Supercross FIM Oceania Championship will include the opening round at the S-X Open Auckland at Mt Smart Stadium on November 16 and the final round, the Monster Energy AUS-X Open Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on November 30, with the Champion being crowned in Melbourne.

S-X Open Auckland will form the fourth round of the Australian Supercross Championship, the first time an event in New Zealand will be a part of the Australian series.

Featuring the Triple-Crown Final race format in both Auckland and Melbourne events, the S-X Open will be non-stop, high-intensity action that will have fans on the edge of their seats, for the entire duration of the event.

The S-X Open Supercross FIM Oceania Championship will feature the very best international athletes as well as New Zealand and Australia’s best for the second year running in New Zealand and Australia.





