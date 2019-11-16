Price re-elected as ARL Chair, Board unchanged

Price re-elected as ARL Chair, Board unchanged after latest election

November 16, 2019

Incumbent Auckland Rugby League Chairperson Shane Price has been re-elected for another two-year term following the latest Board elections.

The Board will remain unchanged after Elected Directors Evelyn Brooker and Lynne Cameron also earned re-election through until November 2021.

The election results were revealed at Saturday's Conference of Clubs held at the home of the Pt Chevalier Pirates.

Price said it is an honour to lead the Board for another two years.

"The next two years are about making sure that we put our clubs at the front and centre of everything we do," Price said.

"There are some unique challenges facing sport and our game right now, but also some exciting opportunities."

The annual gathering of club representatives also saw updates from the Auckland Rugby League coaching and development and digital departments, as well as the Auckland Rugby League Referees' Association.

There were also presentations from Auckland Council, Kiwi Tag and the Te Atatu Roosters’ Holiday Blast programme coordinator.

ARL Board of Directors: Shane Price (Chairman), Evelyn Brooker (Elected Director), Greg Steed (Appointed Director), Brian Mills (Appointed Director), Karen Gibbons (Elected Director), Tony Kemp (Elected Director), Lynne Cameron (Elected Director).

