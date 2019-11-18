Elton John - New Tickets Released - Dunedin & Auckland Shows

Elton John will arrive in New Zealand in less than three months, to deliver his epic Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to audiences around the country.

Following review by Elton’s production team, it can today be announced that new seats in the Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin and three Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland concerts have been opened across various ticket categories, starting at $99*.

New tickets for Dunedin and Auckland will go on sale at 9am NZDT on Friday 22nd November, from Ticketmaster.

With a third Mt Smart Stadium show added earlier this year to satisfy unprecedented demand, Elton’s swansong will take in Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium on Tuesday 4th February, and Mission Estate Winery in Hawke’s Bay on Thursday 6th and Saturday 15th February, before landing in Auckland for his final New Zealand performances on Sunday 16th, Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th February 2020.

“I’ve always loved playing in New Zealand, and I can’t wait to return to your beautiful country in 2020 to perform for you for the last time.” – Elton John

Since going on sale in February this year, Australia and New Zealand have snapped up tickets to Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, with total sales exceeding half a million tickets to date.

With a mammoth 40-concert run beginning later this month, and following rave reviews for the epic musical fantasy Rocketman and Me autobiography, Elton John fever has well and truly landed in New Zealand. The legendary performer will spend a month delivering his famed songbook to audiences across the country, beginning in Dunedin on 4th February 2020.

“New Zealand, I can’t wait to be with you again”, said Sir Elton. “Your audiences have always been very generous towards me, and I know that this final tour will be the most memorable ever”.

“I’ve just returned from watching Elton perform in North America, and let me tell you, he’s in incredible form”, said promoter Michael Chugg. “The production is fantastic, it’s one hell of a show and you absolutely don’t want to miss it.”

Complete with brand new stage production, and tour wardrobe designed by Italian fashion house Gucci, Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road global tour is intimate and personal, while also spectacular and daring. Audiences will experience a rare glimpse into Elton’s life, and the deeply personal meaning behind some of his greatest hits, via mesmerising, never-before-seen images and videos displayed throughout the show from his incredible 50-year career.

He will be joined by longstanding band members Nigel Olsson on drums (part of Elton’s original three-piece band in 1970), esteemed musical director Davey Johnstone (who first recorded with Elton in 1971 and joined the band a year later) on guitar, virtuoso Ray Cooper on percussion, Matt Bissonette on bass, John Mahon on percussion, and Kim Bullard on keyboards.

“… the time is right to say thank you to my fans and say goodbye.” – Elton John

Garnering rave reviews at sell-out shows across North America and Europe, Elton John’s curtain call will be the last chance to catch this legendary performer touring in New Zealand.

“Elton’s farewell tour is wonderfully over the top… He plays for nearly three hours, energy constantly high, finishing almost every song by getting off his piano stool and gesturing “Come on!” at the audience… Rocket Man reaches the stars on his last ever trip”

– *****(Five Stars) The Guardian

More than a concert; an unforgettable memory! This is the final chance to nab your spot at Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour – Don’t miss out.

Fans should visit oznz.eltonjohn.com to sign up for all the latest tour information.

For all announced global FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD tour dates, visit eltonjohn.com



NEW TICKETS ON SALE – DUNEDIN & AUCKLAND

FRIDAY 22ND NOVEMBER, 9AM NZDT

*Plus applicable fees and charges.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

oznz.eltonjohn.com is the official home of all Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour information.

Ticketmaster** is the only authorised ticket sellers for Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road New Zealand dates. No responsibility is accepted for tickets purchased from unauthorised sellers; these may be refused entry, no exceptions.

**Authorised ticket seller for Mission Estate Winery, Hawke’s Bay is www.missionconcert.co.nz

ELTON JOHN | FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD NEW ZEALAND TOUR, 2019-2020

Presented by Chugg Entertainment, in association with AEG Presents

DUNEDIN, NZ

Tuesday 4 February 2020 – Forsyth Barr Stadium – NEW TICKETS JUST RELEASED!

ticketmaster.co.nz

HAWKE’S BAY, NZ

Thursday 6 February 2020 – Mission Estate Winery – SOLD OUT

missionconcert.co.nz

HAWKE’S BAY, NZ

Saturday 15 February 2020 – Mission Estate Winery – SOLD OUT

*Moved from Saturday 8 February 2020

missionconcert.co.nz

AUCKLAND, NZ

Sunday 16 February 2020 – Mt Smart Stadium – NEW TICKETS JUST RELEASED!

*Moved from Sunday 9 February 2020

ticketmaster.co.nz

AUCKLAND, NZ

Tuesday 18 February 2020 – Mt Smart Stadium – NEW TICKETS JUST RELEASED!

*Moved from Tuesday 11 February 2020

ticketmaster.co.nz

AUCKLAND, NZ

Thursday 20 February 2020 – Mt Smart Stadium – NEW TICKETS JUST RELEASED!

ticketmaster.co.nz



