SAINt JHN announces NZ show

Tuesday, 19 November 2019, 9:12 am
Press Release: Live Nation Entertainment

AUCKLAND, NZ (Nov 19, 2019) – Brooklyn-native SAINt JHN has announced his debut tour of Australia and New Zealand for March 2020. The Beyonce-approved rapper will bring his Ghetto Lenny’s Ignorant Forever tour to Auckland’s Powerstation on March 7.

Fresh off the release of his second album “Ghetto Lenny’s Love Songs”, SAINt JHN is currently riding high on a wave of acclaim, with guests on the album including Lil Baby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Lenny Kravitz. From his beginnings as a writer for notable artists such as Usher and Hoodie Allen, the melodic trap rapper was recently selected by Beyonce to contribute to this year’s “Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack, co-writing and performing alongside Bey’s daughter Blue Ivy on the track ‘Brown Skin Girl’, also featuring Wiz Kid.

Recently performing a show-stopping set at Rolling Loud, as well as being spotted wearing a turquoise tuxedo and diamond brooch for a bow tie at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball, SAINt JHN is the breakout artist you absolutely must-see.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 11am Friday, November 22.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale beginning 11am Thursday, November 21 until 10am Friday, November 22.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz


SAINt JHN
Ghetto Lenny's Ignorant Forever

THE POWERSTATION, AUCKLAND
SATURDAY, MARCH 7


TICKETS ON SALE 11AM FRIDAY NOVEMBER 22
Live Nation pre-sale: 11am, Thursday November 21 until 10am, Friday November 22

For complete tour and ticket information, visit saintjhn.com & livenation.co.nz

LIFESTYLE


 

