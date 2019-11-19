Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Racing drop video to latest single ‘Run Wild’

Tuesday, 19 November 2019, 4:58 pm
Press Release: Elevenpr

Kiwi indie rock band Racing are getting us in the mood for summer with their new video for latest single ‘Run Wild’.

Quintessentially Kiwi, the video, shot around beautiful Matakana, was created in collaboration with arguably the ultimate summer drop - Long White Vodka.

The video, directed by Chris Searl, epitomises the magic of summer in Aotearoa, with a narrative focusing on four friends enjoying a classic weekend away.

Talking about how the music video came about lead singer Ed Knowles says; “We had just finished playing a gig at Leigh Sawmill when a nice ad-man came over and bought us a round of Long Whites.

“He watched the show and suggested collaborating together, we thought the idea was fresh and different so we went with it!’

With ‘Run Wild’ already playing on the radio, and the band nominated for Best Rock Artist at the Vodafone Music Awards, the band are eager for summer to get going with multiple gigs booked across the country.

Grab a cold Long White Vodka and be sure to catch them at one of their shows below.

• Fri Dec 13 - The Cabana, Napier
• Sat Dec 14 - San Fran, Wellington
• Fri Dec 20 - Galatos, Auckland
• Sat Dec 21 - Nivara Lounge, Hamilton
• Fri Dec 27th - Leigh Sawmill, Leigh
• Sun Dec 29th - Eggfest, Coromandel
• Tue Dec 31st - New Plymouth
• Fri Jan 3 - Totara St, Mount Maunganui
• Sat Jan 4 - Yot Club, Raglan
• Mon Jan 6 - Waihi Beach Hotel, Waihi
• Fri Jan 17th - Yonder, Queenstown
• Sat Jan 18th - Wunderbar, Christchurch

Watch the new video here

