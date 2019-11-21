Fly My Pretties - May 2020 NZ Theatre Tour

Fly My Pretties - May 2020 NZ Theatre Tour

Presented by Fortune Favours

Friday May 15 - Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington

Friday May 29 - Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch

Saturday May 30 - Auckland Town Hall

Fly My Pretties are excited to announce they are taking The Studio Recordings on the road this May, presented by Fortune Favours. These three special performances across New Zealand will be Fly My Pretties only theatre shows for 2020, with the largest cast assembled in Fly My Pretties history to be announced.

These shows will celebrate the release of the first studio recordings in Fly My Pretties history, with Part One out now, and Part Two due in May just prior to the shows. All shows will see songs performed from the new albums, alongside some special surprises in front of an enhanced new visual backdrop.

Tickets for all shows on sale Thursday November 28. All shows are all ages, with discounted tickets available for children under 12. All shows presented by Fortune Favours, with thanks to Loop, Yealands Wines, Havana Coffee Works, Scapegrace Gin & Radio Hauraki.

Tickets & more info available HERE.

Since their inception, Fly My Pretties has grown to become a local legend of music that continues to reach people all over the world. An institution of the New Zealand music scene, Fly My Pretties are New Zealand's favourite live collaborative group starring a selection of the country’s finest contemporary musicians, and visual artists.

2019 saw Fly My Pretties step into the studio for the first time, capturing some of their most-loved tracks as they have never been heard or performed before. The Studio Recordings Part One, released in October, showed a cross section of the unique sound of Fly My Pretties, travelling through folk, blues, dub and soul.

May 2020 will see not only the release of The Studio Recordings Part Two, but also Fly My Pretties returning to some of NZ’s most beautiful venues to perform tracks from both albums and the back catalogue.

The Studio Recordings represent the first studio recordings in Fly My Pretties 15 year history, and presents the collectives most-loved tracks in a brand new setting. Featuring a cross section of artists who have been involved with Fly My Pretties since its inception, some who have popped up sporadically, and others who have recently joined the whanau. Part One is out now.

Stream/purchase The Studio Recordings Part One here - https://smarturl.it/

Watch a short doco on making the album here - https://youtu.be/h5pSNh4kxKQ



