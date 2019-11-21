Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland’s Bollywood FM Station set for Christmas Radiothon

Thursday, 21 November 2019, 4:29 pm
Press Release: HummFM


A team of Radio Jockeys from Humm 106.2 FM, Auckland’s only Hindi FM Radio Station – is going for A 48 Hour Radiothon broadcast to bring joy to kids less fortunate this Christmas.

Breakfast Show Host, Vijay, Drive Show Host Sandy with Ruzbeh and Dev Narayan will be On-Air for 48 hours nonstop, without any sleep from 6pm Thursday 05th December to 6pm Saturday 07th December.

During this period, listeners are invited to drop by at any time at Humm FM station, 16 Taylors Road Morningside with gifts for the less fortunate kids.

Humm FM started the trend of Christmas for Kids Radiothon in 2015. Last year hundreds of listeners walked through Humm FM doors to donate gifts and over 7,700 pieces of gifts were collected and handed over to the Salvation Army for distribution.

Humm FM believes Christmas is a time of giving and sharing and as a radio station we are providing a platform for listeners to come forward and become a Santa for the little kid out there who would have gone without the magic of Christmas otherwise.

Humm FM hopes, those who donated gifts last year will come again this year and encourage others to join the good cause, making the 48 Hour Christmas for Kids Radiothon even more successful than last year.

