BONNIE TYLER - special new version of ‘Streets of Stone’
Nov 22, 2019
New Zealand asked her to record a new version of a great
song for a good cause and she did!
One of the most charitable and generous artists has stepped up in support of a cause she feels deeply about. The Welsh born superstar who is well known for some of the biggest selling songs of all time including, ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ & ‘It’s a Heartache’, has taken time out to go into the studio to record a special version of a song which is appropriate to the Worlds Big Sleep Out global call to end homelessness.
Exactly two months ago, I came across a friend of mine who only lives a few streets away from my home in Days Bay, Hutt City, NZ. He is a songwriter - lyricist who some time ago wrote songs for the famous Bonnie Tyler. I listened to one of her songs ‘Streets of Stone’ which I wasn’t familiar with, it tells the story is about a homeless woman, fallen from the heights of fame and was now wandering the streets of Paris.
The inspiration was that the writer Paul Fitzgerald actually saw this woman through a window of a French Café in that city. She was in her 60’s, carrying several plastic bags with all her belongings, long baggy coat and army surplus shoes. Yet she had an air of stoic dignity, a hidden pride which struck him and wrote what he imagined her life had been.
I thought it would be a perfect song for the World’s Big Sleep Out. It was on point and relevant and had a mood that would fit the occasion of the global event on December 7. In an odd at midnight on the last day of September, I downloaded Paul’s original lyrics and made some changes to a few lines that ‘updated’ the context, and which seemed appropriate. (Very much inspired by Elton John who I know, and who adapted Candle in the Wind after the death of Princess Diana). Armed with Ms. Tyler’s email which Paul kindly supplied; I wrote her an email! She was taking a break from touring and was on holiday in Portugal. I asked her if she would consider re-recording, her song with the lyrics……. To cut a longer story short she said yes, so did her record label, so did the published owner of the song and her current management and album producer. Last week she went into her studio in Europe with producer Davis MacKay and now we have a New Version of ‘Streets of Stone’.
We
have been give the rights to use the song worldwide for
broadcast and to play to the people sleeping out across 50
cities worldwide on December 7th as part of the World’s
Big Sleep Out.
We have no ownership or commercial rights and never asked for any.
It is an example of the way many people worldwide are getting behind this call to end homelessness.
"It breaks my heart to see homeless
people sleeping rough on the streets, so I wanted in some
way to help. This lovely song captures a sad situation that
we all can remedy if we open our hearts" – Bonnie Tyler
(2019)
Original:
On these streets of stone
You might see her walking
All the time alone
She just got tired of talking
As she passes by,
you might just get lucky
So if you catch her eye
You could see a smile
In a world gone quite mad
She is quietly laughing
For all the good times she's had
Most of us don't get near
She has danced with them all
The great and the small
The rich - and the famous ones
The poor - and the nameless ones
On these streets of stone
You might hear her singing
All the time alone
It's just her way of bringing
Her past to the fore
She remembers it all
When they shouted "Encore"
Then the curtain did fall
She has sung for them all
In theatres and halls
The rich - and the famous ones
The poor - and the blameless ones
On these streets of stone
You might see her walking
All the time alone
She's just got tired - of talking
Original Lyric & Music - Paul Fitzgerald
Homelessness Version: (2019)
On these streets of stone
You might see her walking
So sad and alone
She’s just got tired of talking
As she passes
by,
you’d think she’s soulless
Her face is a cry
that masks she’s homeless
In a world gone quite
mad
She’s quietly remembering
All the good times she's had
Most of us don't get near
She has dined with
them all
The great and the small
The rich - and the famous ones
The poor - and the nameless ones
On these
streets of stone
You might hear her singing
All the time alone
Just her way of surviving
Her past to the
fore
She remembered it all
When they shouted "hello"
The memories recall
She has lived like them
all
In theatres and halls
Now searches for shelter
and sleeps on the floor
On these streets of
stone
You might hear her crying
“I’m still alone”
Just so tired of asking
New Lyrics: Phil
Sprey
