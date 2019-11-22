BONNIE TYLER - special new version of ‘Streets of Stone’



Press Release - BONNIE TYLERThe soft rock singer records a special new version of ‘Streets of Stone’ as the theme for the Worlds Big Sleep Out 2019 NZ

Nov 22, 2019

New Zealand asked her to record a new version of a great song for a good cause and she did!

BONNIE TYLER - The soft rock singer records a special new version of ‘Streets of Stone’ as the theme

for the Worlds Big Sleep Out 2019



One of the most charitable and generous artists has stepped up in support of a cause she feels deeply about. The Welsh born superstar who is well known for some of the biggest selling songs of all time including, ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ & ‘It’s a Heartache’, has taken time out to go into the studio to record a special version of a song which is appropriate to the Worlds Big Sleep Out global call to end homelessness.

Exactly two months ago, I came across a friend of mine who only lives a few streets away from my home in Days Bay, Hutt City, NZ. He is a songwriter - lyricist who some time ago wrote songs for the famous Bonnie Tyler. I listened to one of her songs ‘Streets of Stone’ which I wasn’t familiar with, it tells the story is about a homeless woman, fallen from the heights of fame and was now wandering the streets of Paris.

The inspiration was that the writer Paul Fitzgerald actually saw this woman through a window of a French Café in that city. She was in her 60’s, carrying several plastic bags with all her belongings, long baggy coat and army surplus shoes. Yet she had an air of stoic dignity, a hidden pride which struck him and wrote what he imagined her life had been.

I thought it would be a perfect song for the World’s Big Sleep Out. It was on point and relevant and had a mood that would fit the occasion of the global event on December 7. In an odd at midnight on the last day of September, I downloaded Paul’s original lyrics and made some changes to a few lines that ‘updated’ the context, and which seemed appropriate. (Very much inspired by Elton John who I know, and who adapted Candle in the Wind after the death of Princess Diana). Armed with Ms. Tyler’s email which Paul kindly supplied; I wrote her an email! She was taking a break from touring and was on holiday in Portugal. I asked her if she would consider re-recording, her song with the lyrics……. To cut a longer story short she said yes, so did her record label, so did the published owner of the song and her current management and album producer. Last week she went into her studio in Europe with producer Davis MacKay and now we have a New Version of ‘Streets of Stone’.

We have been give the rights to use the song worldwide for broadcast and to play to the people sleeping out across 50 cities worldwide on December 7th as part of the World’s Big Sleep Out.

We have no ownership or commercial rights and never asked for any.

It is an example of the way many people worldwide are getting behind this call to end homelessness.

"It breaks my heart to see homeless people sleeping rough on the streets, so I wanted in some way to help. This lovely song captures a sad situation that we all can remedy if we open our hearts" – Bonnie Tyler (2019)



Original:

On these streets of stone

You might see her walking

All the time alone

She just got tired of talking

As she passes by,

you might just get lucky

So if you catch her eye

You could see a smile

In a world gone quite mad

She is quietly laughing

For all the good times she's had

Most of us don't get near

She has danced with them all

The great and the small

The rich - and the famous ones

The poor - and the nameless ones

On these streets of stone

You might hear her singing

All the time alone

It's just her way of bringing

Her past to the fore

She remembers it all

When they shouted "Encore"

Then the curtain did fall

She has sung for them all

In theatres and halls

The rich - and the famous ones

The poor - and the blameless ones

On these streets of stone

You might see her walking

All the time alone

She's just got tired - of talking

Original Lyric & Music - Paul Fitzgerald

Homelessness Version: (2019)

On these streets of stone

You might see her walking

So sad and alone

She’s just got tired of talking

As she passes by,

you’d think she’s soulless

Her face is a cry

that masks she’s homeless

In a world gone quite mad

She’s quietly remembering

All the good times she's had

Most of us don't get near

She has dined with them all

The great and the small

The rich - and the famous ones

The poor - and the nameless ones

On these streets of stone

You might hear her singing

All the time alone

Just her way of surviving

Her past to the fore

She remembered it all

When they shouted "hello"

The memories recall

She has lived like them all

In theatres and halls

Now searches for shelter

and sleeps on the floor

On these streets of stone

You might hear her crying

“I’m still alone”

Just so tired of asking

New Lyrics: Phil Sprey





ends

