Haier celebrates Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon participants

25 November 2019

Haier celebrates Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon participants by dishing out a ‘Haier 5’





Sarah Hirini giving out High fives



The Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon kicked off in Mount Maunganui yesterday, with the first event of the season recognising all the Kiwi kids, volunteers, parents and supporters who make the TRYathlon awesome.

This year, to mark Haier New Zealand’s fifth year of supporting the Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon, Haier is dishing out ‘Haier 5’s’ the TRYathlon community for their great dedication, sportsmanship and spirit.

Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon Haier 5 ambassador and rugby sevens star Sarah Hirini attended the Mount Maunganui Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon to hand out ‘Haier 5’s’ to those participating.

“It’s such a pleasure to see Kiwi kids taking part in fun events, and the Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon is one of the highlights of the sporting year – a rite of passage for Kiwi kids,” says Hirini.

“I’m delighted to help celebrate the kids, their parents, teachers and the volunteers who come together with such enthusiasm and dedication! They all deserve a ‘Haier 5’!”

Hirini also announced the lucky winner of one of five Haier household appliances – this year all participants automatically go into the draw to win an appliance upon entry into the TRYathlon.

Fellow ‘Haier 5’ ambassadors, netballer Katrina Rore and slalom canoeist Luuka Jones, will attend other TRY events around New Zealand to continue to put the spotlight on the thousands of participants, volunteers and families taking part.

Over 32,000 Kiwis kids are set to take part in the running, swimming and cycling events at 17 locations around New Zealand this season. More than 4000 volunteers, most from local schools, churches and sports groups, will offer their help.

“Many volunteers have been part of the Haier Help Team for consecutive years, giving positive energy and encouragement to the kids that take part,” Haier Consumer Marketing Manager Samantha Edge. “Without them the events wouldn’t be possible!”

“We wanted to give back to the community and thought what better way to do it than by handing out a ‘Haier 5’ to the hundreds of volunteers who make the TRYathlon events run like clockwork,” says Edge.

Then there’s the support crew; the parents, caregivers and teachers who turn up at every event to cheer on their kids. Haier, a Platinum Sponsor of the Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon, is giving a ‘Haier 5’ to them too.

Those taking part in the TRYathlon are invited to visit the Haier Home Heroes tent in the event village to join in the ‘Haier 5 Challenge’. The tent will be brought to life with three fun activities – The Haier Dishwasher Dash, The Haier Bake Off and The Haier Chef Challenge.

Upon completion of each activity, participants will receive a collectable Haier TRYer fridge magnet. Participants who finish the ‘Haier 5 Challenge’ must have completed the three activities, had a go on the Haier inflatable and finished the TRYathlon.

Kiwi kids aged between six and 15 can register to participate in this year’s Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon which wraps up on 29 March 2020. For more information visit haier.co.nz or tryathlon.co.nz.



