Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Highlanders to double down on community commitment

Monday, 25 November 2019, 10:33 am
Press Release: NZME.

25 November 2019

Highlanders to double down on community commitment through new media partnership


Communities and towns across Otago and Southland can look forward to hearing even more from their cherished Highlanders rugby team this Super Rugby season and beyond with the franchise announcing a new media partnership with New Zealand Media and Entertainment that will commence in the new year.

“We’re very proud of the work our players do supporting local initiatives right across our communities. Through its impressive network of media platforms, our new NZME partnership gives us a great opportunity to help even more people in our districts,” said Highlanders CEO Roger Clark.

NZME’s southern flagship is The Hits Breakfast radio show hosted by Callum Procter and Patrina Roche (Callum and P) out of The Hits Dunedin studios and broadcasting across Southland and Otago. Over a third of Kiwis in Otago access NZME’s nzherald.co.nz*. NZME also has Newstalk ZB and Radio Sport in its stable of media outlets in addition to several more music radio networks.

“We’re committed to playing a positive role in our communities right across New Zealand, and the opportunity to support the Highlanders in the great work they commit to each season was simply too good an opportunity to miss. Ensuring our communities know what the team’s up to, when they’re in town and supporting the initiatives the Highlanders are backing, is a big part of our role to help keep Kiwis in the know,” said NZME’s Head of South Island Regions, Lee Piper.

“This is the first time in 23 years that NZME has had the opportunity to work with the Highlanders and all of our team is very excited the south’s most prominent sports team is joining our family,” said Piper.

Clark said, “The partnership with NZME, with its audiences across radio, digital and print means we’re very well placed to reach even more of our supporters than we have before. That’s great for the Highlanders - but it’s also great for our Otago and Southland communities.”

The Dunedin based NZME teams will start working with the Highlanders management team in early January.

* SOURCE: Nielsen CMI Fused Q418-Q319 Sept 2019 base: Otago

ENDS.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZME. on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 